Corner Bakery Cafe Builds Momentum With All-Day Choose Two $6.99 Offer

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe is expanding its popular Choose Two for $6.99 offer*, now available all day through May 31.

Eligible guests can select two favorites—including soups, salads, sandwiches, cafe pastas, and panini—for just $6.99, giving guests more flexibility to mix and match favorites at a strong value.

Corner Bakery Cafe is expanding its popular Choose Two for $6.99 offer*, now available all day through May 31 in response to strong customer demand. Speed Speed

"Corner Bakery Cafe has always been built around listening to our guests and delivering what matters most to them," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "The evolution of the Choose Two offer is a direct reflection of the conversations we've had with our guests and our commitment to making great meals more accessible throughout the day."

Popular Choose Two pairing ideas include:

Uptown Turkey Avocado Sandwich and Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

Chicken Pomodori Panini and Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad

DC Chicken Salad Croissant and Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Pesto Cavatappi Pasta and Mixed Greens Salad

To redeem the offer, guests can visit the Corner Bakery Cafe Our Story page at https://cornerbakerycafe.com/our-story/, click the coupon link located at the bottom of the page, and present the coupon at checkout. For more information about Corner Bakery Cafe, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

* Offer valid through May 31, 2026, at participating locations. Pricing, participation, and menu availability may vary.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe