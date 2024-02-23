Corner Bakery Cafe® to Share "Best-Kept Secret" with $5.99 All You Can Eat Deal* Starting on National Pancake Day

Beloved cafe chain's buttermilk pancakes to take center stage with special offer through March 31

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While Corner Bakery Cafe ® is already known for its pastries, kitchen-crafted gourmet sandwiches, hot and delicious soups, fresh salads and more, the eatery's most avid fans know its light and fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes served with warm vanilla maple syrup can't be beat. To celebrate National Pancake Day on Wednesday, Feb. 28, Corner Bakery Cafe® invites guests to enjoy as many delicious pancakes as they'd like for just $5.99.

To celebrate National Pancake Day on Wednesday, Feb. 28, Corner Bakery CafeⓇ invites guests to enjoy as many delicious pancakes as they would like for just $5.99. The "All You Can Eat" special will be available through March 31. The "Best-Kept Secret" at Corner Bakery CafeⓇ: Light and fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes served with warm vanilla maple syrup. Guests can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win Free Pancakes for a Year during the promotion period from Feb. 28 through March 31.

In response to online chatter and guest demand, Corner Bakery Cafe® elected to offer these fan-favorite pancakes – made using the brand's special pancake recipe with just the right balance of sweet and savory, infused with fresh buttermilk – as an "All You Can Eat" special. While these signature pancakes have been offered for many years of the brand's 33-year history, not all Corner Bakery Cafe® guests know about them – but this is the perfect opportunity to give them a try, with never-ending stacks of these delectable morning favorites for an entire month.

"We're introducing this unique promotion in response to hearing from our loyal guests," said COO Erin Hasselgren. "It's one more way we're working towards refreshing the Corner Bakery Cafe® brand and giving our guests what they crave."

The celebration doesn't stop at neverending pancakes – a lucky winner will take home Free Pancakes for a Year! Corner Bakery Cafe® guests can enter the sweepstakes during the promotion period from Feb. 28 through March 31 at cornerbakerycafe.com/sweepstakes . To earn entries, guests can:

Follow Corner Bakery Cafe ® on Facebook

on Follow Corner Bakery Cafe ® on Instagram

on Follow Corner Bakery Cafe ® on TikTok

on Sign-up for the Corner Bakery Cafe ® e-club

Download the Corner Bakery Cafe Ⓡ app and sign up to become a loyalty member

"Guests who know our one-of-a-kind pancakes will be thrilled, and guests tasting them for the first time will quickly fall in love," said Melanie Barichivich, SVP, head of marketing. "We've even seen many copy-cat recipes and forums discussing what our secret ingredient could be, so we're thrilled to offer guests as many of our beloved pancakes as they'd like for just $5.99. Once guests get a taste of our pancakes, we know they will quickly go from our 'best-kept secret' to a staple of our customers' go-to Corner Bakery Cafe® order."

*Kicking off on National Pancake Day, this limited-time offer will be available through March 31 at participating locations only. The first stack includes three pancakes, and all following orders will include two pancakes. This offer is valid from opening until noon, while quantities last. Offer is for plain pancakes, butter and warm vanilla maple syrup – toppings and sides are charged separately. Good for one guest and cannot be shared. Dine-in only. Not available to-go or through third-party delivery services.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

About Corner Bakery Cafe®

Corner Bakery Cafe® is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery CafesⓇ have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe® is owned by an affiliate of SSCP , a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com , or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe