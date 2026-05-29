Corner Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Michael Sonnenshein Partner & Group President

Former Grayscale CEO and Securitize President joins investment firm with robust history and ambitions for continued global growth

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner, a multi-billion dollar investment firm that backs, builds, and operates companies across the AI economy, today announced the appointment of Michael Sonnenshein as Partner & Group President. Effective immediately, Sonnenshein joins Corner's leadership team as the firm unifies hard asset investing, company creation, and venture capital under a unified brand: Corner.

With an intense focus on operational excellence, Sonnenshein brings over a decade of leadership in growing and scaling businesses in nascent markets. As the former CEO of Grayscale Investments, he led the firm to become the world's largest digital currency asset manager and paved the way for Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. market. He most recently served as President of Securitize, and is currently a strategic advisor and Board Member for numerous financial and technology companies.

"Michael has spent his career building bridges between investors and emerging technology at the highest levels," said Marvin Tien, Executive Chairman of Corner. "By focusing on operational and regulatory rigor, Michael has helped multiple businesses scale, and we are confident his expertise will be invaluable to Corner as we enter the Intelligent Decade."

"Michael brings rare experience operating at the intersection of innovation and institutional finance. He knows how to build credibility, navigate complex markets, and drive performance, making him a powerful addition to our leadership team," said Jane Mathieu, CEO of Corner. "Michael has already helped shape an entire asset class, and now he's bringing that same institutional-grade leadership to Corner."

Corner has backed more than 75 companies and emerging managers since 2018, sat on more than 20 boards, and distributed more than $300M of capital to its LPs.

"Corner is unquestionably unique. With a high-caliber team, a breadth of investment offerings, and a global network of founders and LPs, I would be hard pressed to find a firm as well-positioned for the future as Corner," said Michael Sonnenshein, Corner Partner & Group President. "For decades and without fanfare, Corner has been focused on investing and building at intersections where emerging technology is transforming an area of the economy, and I could not be more excited to join Marvin, Jane, and the entire Corner team as we strengthen our position as the go-to partner for investors interested in capturing the upside of the next decade."

ABOUT CORNER

Corner is a multi-billion dollar investment firm that backs, builds, and operates companies across the AI economy. Corner unifies hard asset investing, company creation, and venture capital to unlock deal flow, relationships, and institutional knowledge. The firm invests across three pillars, what it calls the AI Prism: the technology creating intelligence, the energy and infrastructure powering it, and the irreplaceable human experiences it cannot replicate.

Corner has offices in New York, Palo Alto, Tokyo, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit corner.xyz.

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SOURCE Corner Capital Management