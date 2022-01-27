CornerCap Adds Financial Advisor Ian Clemens to Growing Team

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CornerCap Wealth Advisors announced today the addition of Ian Clemens to the financial services company's expanding team. As the company's newest Wealth Strategist, Ian Clemens brings new focus on the Xennial microgeneration, whose members are now reaching key financial milestones in their lifetime.

A Xennial himself, Clemens will lead the independent wealth management firm's clients through its unique Discovery Process, which focuses on personal story and life goals over numbers. "From growing families to adult children managing aging parents, from those ascending the corporate ladder to entrepreneurs planning for early retirement, I enjoy learning about each client's personal story and goals," said Clemens.

Xennials make up the micro-generation on the cusp of Generation X and Millennials, with birth years from the late 1970s to the early 1980s. The group's 25 million members reached adult milestones in the 2000s, before the recession that impacted Millennials' career and financial milestones. Xennials have unique financial goals and opportunities. From a behavioral finance standpoint, they identify differently than Generation X and Millennials with new opportunities like cryptocurrency and traditional wealth building tools, including stocks and property.

"We are excited to introduce Ian as a specialized member of the CornerCap Wealth Advisors team," said Cannon Carr, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "He truly embraces the CornerCap philosophy of Life AppreciatesTM and will be a key member of our team assisting Xennial clients by helping their life and wealth appreciate together."

A Xennial himself, Clemens will lead the independent wealth management firm's clients through its unique Discovery Process, which focuses on personal story and life goals over numbers. CornerCap offers comprehensive financial planning and helps clients develop a big-picture strategy designed to meet their financial goals.

"From growing families to adult children managing aging parents, from those ascending the corporate ladder to entrepreneurs planning for early retirement, I enjoy learning about each client's personal story and goals," said Clemens. "Using data and industry-leading wealth management research, we empower CornerCap clients to make educated financial decisions and be purposeful with their finances to meet their life and wealth goals."

Ian brings more than ten years of hands-on experience in financial services to his position at CornerCap Wealth Advisors. His career includes work at a nationally recognized tax and accounting firm and multi-billion-dollar investment management firms. In addition to gaining investment analysis experience, he has assisted clients with retirement, tax, and estate planning – and has expertise in insurance, charitable giving, and investment strategies. Clemens is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals.

