CornerCap Hosts Vision-Inspiring Workshop for Divorced Women

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth management advisors CornerCap announced today the launch of an inaugural networking event and motivational workshop for high-net worth women in the process of divorce or who have recently settled a divorce. The event is designed to help kick-start financial empowerment, connect women going through similar transitions, and share tools to help navigate life after divorce within a positive, empowering space for women.

January is one of the most common months in the U.S. for separations and divorce filings. 'Permission to Think of Me' is a complimentary event offering participants professional advice from industry-leading advisors, networking opportunities, and hands-on exercises. Held at the Daniel Island Club, it provides a new year sanctuary to reconnect with yourself and meet likeminded women who share your experience. Participants will also create a personal vision for post-divorce life, a practical tool in the journey of self-healing.

WHAT: Permission to Think of Me: Vision-Inspiring Workshop for Divorcees



WHO: Debbie Martinez, Divorce Coach

Merriweather Mulé, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® practitioner



WHEN: January 27, 2022, 6 – 8 PM EST



WHERE: Daniel Island Club

600 Island Park Dr., Charleston, SC



COST: Free registration at cornercap.com/permission-to-think-of-me/

"There can be a lot of emotions tied up in divorce, from guilt to sadness and everything in between," said Debbie Martinez, Divorce Coach. "Permission to Think of Me will help women begin the next part of their journey, find peace-of-mind, reframe their thinking, and take control of their future."

The two-hour event starts with a cocktail reception, with introductions that are facilitated in a comfortable environment. Following the reception, Divorce Coach Debbie Martinez will speak on the importance of self-care for divorcing and divorced women, and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® practitioner Merriweather Mulé will share practical steps for achieving financial security.

"This empowering event not only encourages women to put themselves first, but also provides a framework for dealing with the financials of separation," said Merriweather Mulé, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® practitioner. "With more than three decades of combined experience, my co-host and I bring a refreshing and direct approach specifically designed for women."

All guests will receive a complimentary divorce coaching consultation with Debbie Martinez, financial settlement consultation with Merriweather Mulé, and a raffle ticket for exclusive prize drawings.

Register by visiting cornercap.com/permission-to-think-of-me/

About CornerCap

CornerCap builds a wealth management plan around your story. Through thoughtful discovery and independent discipline, we work to help your assets and life appreciate together.

