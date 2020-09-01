CornerCap Investment Counsel Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CornerCap Investment Counsel has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.

CornerCap was honored with both a 5-star and 6-star Top Gun rating for its Fundametrics® Smid Cap Equity strategy.

"We take pride in our Fundametrics® research system, a quantitative approach that differentiates our investment process and puts the strategy among the top managers in the category," Jeff Moeller, Director of Research and PM, said. "The investment team appreciates the recognition of the firm's Fundametrics Smid Cap Equity strategy and our Fundametrics research process."

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

CornerCap's Fundametrics Smid Cap Equity strategy was named both a Top Gun 5- and 6-Star rating, meaning our strategy:



5-Star: had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 5 Star Top Guns.







The Fundametrics Smid Cap Equity strategy was initially funded with internal seed money in January 2014 as a complementary strategy to the firm's Fundametrics Small Cap Equity composite. The investment team, investment philosophy and core tenets of the investment process are the same sharing the benefits of the Fundametrics research system. The key distinguishing characteristics of Fundametrics include the evaluation stocks in their correct peer groups, using an Alpha Composite for superior stock selection and the Financial Warnings Overlay that identifies and avoids stocks with excess risk, regardless of Alpha Composite rank.

"Congratulations to CornerCap Investment Counsel for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter."

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at [email protected]

About CornerCap Investment Counsel

Founded in 1989, CornerCap Investment Counsel is an employee-owned Registered Investment Advisor and institutional asset manager based in Atlanta, Ga. with an office in Charlotte, NC. The firm manages more than $1B in assets for institutions, high net worth individuals and investors in early stages of accumulating wealth. Institutional equity strategies include the Fundametrics family of strategies including SMID, Small, Large and International Small Cap Equity (Small and Large Cap strategies are available in commingled vehicles). All strategies are relative value and use the Fundametrics research system based on quantitative factors and attributes. Divisions of the company include CornerCap Institutional , CornerCap Wealth Advisors , CornerCap Group of Funds and MAP: My Accumulation Plan . For more information about CornerCap services, visit CornerCapInvestmentCounsel.com.

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and CornerCap's strategies, like most investment strategies, involve the risk of loss. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will be profitable. All investors are advised to fully understand the risks associated with any kind of investing they engage in. Please call CornerCap at 404-445-5117 for copies of strategy performance disclosures.

