CornerCap Investment Counsel Launches New Division, Offering

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors in search of a dedicated team to manage value equity portfolios now have a new proprietary program in which to entrust this asset class through CornerCap Institutional, a recently re-named division of CornerCap Investment Counsel.

"We're continually evolving to meet the needs of our clients," Cannon Carr, chief investment officer of CornerCap Institutional, said. "In looking to the future of the firm's institutional offerings, this was an asset class where we knew CornerCap could add significant value."

The Fundametrics® International Small Cap equity strategy is powered by the CornerCap Fundametrics® research platform. To create the strategy, the investment team leveraged the firm's 30+ years of experience managing domestic equity portfolios in Large Cap, Small Cap and SMID Cap.

"The Fundametrics® research system is particularly effective in the more inefficient asset classes," Carr said. "Our experience managing the Fundametrics® Small Cap Equity strategy, with over a 13-year track record, provided a strong foundation to create the International Small Cap equity offering for institutional investors."

One of four business lines within CornerCap Investment Counsel, a Registered Investment Advisor and institutional asset manager, CornerCap Institutional launched as a re-organized division of the firm in January 2020. The Fundametrics® International Small Cap equity is managed by Jeff Moeller, CFA and Josh Tucker, CFA. The investable universe is focused on the international developed small cap market (ex-US).

"The focus of CornerCap Institutional as a dedicated line of business positions it optimally with the related lines of business that leverage the institutional quality of the firm's Fundametrics® research process," Carr said. "Our team is dedicated to institutional consultants, plan sponsors and financial advisors looking for managers to fulfill a specific mandate within a broader portfolio."

For more information about CornerCap Institutional and the Fundametrics® International Small Cap equity strategy, visit CornerCapInstitutional.com.

About CornerCap Investment Counsel

Founded in 1989, CornerCap Investment Counsel is an employee-owned Registered Investment Advisor and institutional asset manager based in Atlanta, Ga. with an office in Charlotte, NC. The firm manages a total of $1.3B in assets for institutions, high net worth individuals and investors in early stages of accumulating wealth. Business lines of the company include CornerCap Institutional, CornerCap Wealth Advisors, CornerCap Group of Funds and MAP™: My Accumulation Plan™. For more information about CornerCap services, visit CornerCapInvestmentCounsel.com.

SOURCE CornerCap Investment Counsel

