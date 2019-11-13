CORNERS receives Innovation Award at CES 2020

The Intelevac system recognizes the sound of gunfire and immediately gives instructions for evacuation; it even proposes rescue strategies based on current, on-site conditions. The Intelevac uses the latest AIoT (Artificial intelligence of things) technology to not only ascertain the location of the shooter, but also to determine whether the situation constitutes a crisis. The system also responds in real-time, making it possible to prevent further casualties.

Founded in 2014, CORNERS develops Real-time Intrusion & Disaster Detection System and Intelligent Management System for Hot-pipe, as well as Safety Intelligence Guidance System, etc.

Tony Kim, CEO of CONERS said, "Receiving the CES Innovation Award is the result of our efforts to find solutions to some of the problems plaguing societal safety, such as gun violence, which occurs with regrettable and alarming frequency. CORNERS will continue to work toward a future in which the innovative technologies of Korean venture companies fuel the evolution of the global safety paradigm." Based on its recognition this year by CES, the company will be accelerating its project to install the gunfire response system at large public facilities (airports, shopping malls, etc.) in the US starting in 2020.

CORNERS has already begun making headway in the North American market, as evidenced by its establishment of a US subsidiary in September in Philadelphia, PA. The company is currently working with public institutions and schools along the U.S. East Coast, including those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, for system installation. CORNERS also recently received the grand prize at a Demo Day held by FedTech and Korea Innovation Center (KIC) in October in Washington DC.

