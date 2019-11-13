CORNERS receives Innovation Award at CES 2020
CORNERS' new product--a technology recognized for its intelligent response to gunfire--is "the result of tireless efforts to address problems in societal safety"
Nov 13, 2019, 08:30 ET
SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CORNERS, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, received an Innovation Award at CES Innovation Awards 2020 in the "Tech for a Better World" category in recognition of its new technology that responds intelligently to gunfire.
CORNERS will be introducing Intelevac (Intelligent Evacuation System), an intelligent response system based on gunfire recognition, at CES 2020, which will be held from January 7 through 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Booth: Tech West, Sand Expo Level 1, No.53322 (Eureka Park)
The Intelevac system recognizes the sound of gunfire and immediately gives instructions for evacuation; it even proposes rescue strategies based on current, on-site conditions. The Intelevac uses the latest AIoT (Artificial intelligence of things) technology to not only ascertain the location of the shooter, but also to determine whether the situation constitutes a crisis. The system also responds in real-time, making it possible to prevent further casualties.
Founded in 2014, CORNERS develops Real-time Intrusion & Disaster Detection System and Intelligent Management System for Hot-pipe, as well as Safety Intelligence Guidance System, etc.
Tony Kim, CEO of CONERS said, "Receiving the CES Innovation Award is the result of our efforts to find solutions to some of the problems plaguing societal safety, such as gun violence, which occurs with regrettable and alarming frequency. CORNERS will continue to work toward a future in which the innovative technologies of Korean venture companies fuel the evolution of the global safety paradigm." Based on its recognition this year by CES, the company will be accelerating its project to install the gunfire response system at large public facilities (airports, shopping malls, etc.) in the US starting in 2020.
CORNERS has already begun making headway in the North American market, as evidenced by its establishment of a US subsidiary in September in Philadelphia, PA. The company is currently working with public institutions and schools along the U.S. East Coast, including those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, for system installation. CORNERS also recently received the grand prize at a Demo Day held by FedTech and Korea Innovation Center (KIC) in October in Washington DC.
