Cornerstone Advisors Acquires BankSmart

News provided by

Cornerstone Advisors

12 Jul, 2023, 08:40 ET

Deal deepens the company's footprint in the community banking arena, delivers new solutions to clients

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors, a leading management and technology consultancy for banks, credit unions and fintech firms, today announced the acquisition of BankSmart, a consulting firm specializing in bank operations, vendor selection, project management solutions and payments.

"Since its inception in 2008, BankSmart has built a solid reputation in the community bank space helping financial institutions navigate critical technology vendor relationships," said Scott Sommer, chief executive officer at Cornerstone Advisors. "The BankSmart team brings decades of hands-on operational expertise to Cornerstone and a shared commitment to helping financial institutions thrive in a challenging market. This deal enables us to deliver expanded services and new products to community-focused institutions across the country."

As part of the acquisition, Cornerstone will also add BankSmart's "SmartKits" to the company's existing array of proprietary products. SmartKits are operational tools that provide a written framework to guide clients through complex initiatives such as bank acquisitions or data processing system conversions. "BankSmart clients that use these tools have experienced enhanced productivity as well as improved project, document and data management capabilities," Sommer said. "We look forward to incorporating SmartKits into our toolbox to increase the value of the consulting services we provide to clients."

"We are honored to have caught the eye of a firm as esteemed as Cornerstone Advisors," said Jim Wilkson, BankSmart president. "When it comes to our clients' success, the long game has always been our goal, so being part of a firm with Cornerstone's reputation for delivering long-term, transformational outcomes to banks and credit unions perfectly aligns with our vision. We look forward to growing together."

About Cornerstone Advisors
Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions and fintech companies, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit https://www.crnrstone.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Cate Pitts
(480) 425-5203
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cornerstone Advisors

Also from this source

Cornerstone Advisors Research Illustrates How Durbin Amendment Negatively Impacted Financial Institutions and Consumers

Cornerstone Advisors Partners with VPCtech to Provide Bank and Credit Union Clients with Advanced Fiserv DNA Platform Expertise

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.