Cornerstone Advisors Appoints Andrea Lipo Chief Information Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a key executive development, Cornerstone Advisors announced today that Andrea Lipo has been named chief information officer for the firm.

Since joining Cornerstone in 2015, Lipo built an internal I.T./operations support team from one generalist to 12 people across the functions of office management, desktop management, project management, enterprise development, business intelligence and analytics, and security.

Andrea Lipo | Cornerstone Advisors

"Andrea's contributions to the firm and her unwavering professionalism embody our values," said Cornerstone Advisors Chief Executive Officer Scott Sommer. "This promotion is a clear reflection of her exceptional work, leadership, vision, and dedication not just to the company as a whole, but to every single person on the team."

Among her many accomplishments, Lipo served as I.T. lead on two company acquisitions and has provided end-to-end oversight on two major corporate expansions. She implemented Cornerstone's first customer relationship/work management system and established a digital workplace strategy for companywide communication and collaboration.

"I'm honored by this demonstration of trust," Lipo said. "The comprehensive use of data and analytics has always been a big part of Cornerstone's identity, and it gives me tremendous satisfaction to prioritize helping this firm leverage data as a valuable company asset."

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions and fintechs, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

