Cornerstone Advisors Identifies Six Bold Moves Banks Must Make to Stay Competitive as Industry Disruption Accelerates

New white paper argues that the greatest strategic risk facing banks today is delaying decisions in the face of mounting competitive, technological and operational pressure.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions face a stark reality: the pace of change is no longer slowing down, and institutions that continue to rely on incremental improvements risk falling behind. In its new white paper, "6 Bold Moves in Banking," Cornerstone Advisors outlines six strategic moves bank and credit union leaders should consider over the next 12 to 18 months to remain competitive amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence, intensifying fintech competition, shifting customer expectations and a rapidly evolving operating environment.

Cornerstone Advisors '6 Bold Moves in Banking' White Paper

The paper draws on insights from Cornerstone Advisors' research and work with financial institutions nationwide. It argues that the industry's biggest challenge is no longer identifying opportunities for transformation, but developing the discipline and focus required to act decisively.

According to the research, concern about competitive threats from fintech firms and challenger banks has risen sharply, while emerging technologies such as generative AI continue to reshape how financial services are delivered and managed.

"Financial institutions are operating in an environment where speed, adaptability and strategic focus matter more than ever," said Terence Roche, founding partner at Cornerstone Advisors. "The institutions that emerge as leaders won't be the ones trying to do everything. They'll be the ones making deliberate choices about where to compete and how to create value."

The report highlights initiatives designed to help institutions build long-term competitive advantages. Among them are adopting enterprise-wide approaches to transformation rather than treating initiatives as isolated projects; becoming more selective about where to compete; creating actionable roadmaps rather than static plans; addressing organizational barriers that slow innovation; operationalizing AI across the enterprise; and using mergers and acquisitions as opportunities to drive operational and technology transformation.

Key Findings From the White Paper

While the report offers detailed guidance for bank and credit union leaders, several themes stand out:

Competition is becoming increasingly specialized, with financial institutions facing different competitors across deposits, lending, payments and other product categories.

AI adoption is accelerating rapidly across banking functions, creating new opportunities to improve efficiency, scale operations and enhance customer experiences.

Strategic execution, rather than strategy development, remains one of the industry's biggest challenges.

Mergers increasingly represent opportunities to redesign operating models, technology environments and cost structures, not merely increase scale.

The paper stops short of prescribing a one-size-fits-all playbook. Instead, it challenges executives and boards to rethink assumptions about growth, transformation, technology investment and organizational agility.

As the report concludes, institutions will need to simultaneously run the bank, merge the bank, and transform the bank while navigating continued uncertainty around rates, consolidation, technology disruption and customer expectations. The organizations that thrive will be those willing to act with clarity and conviction.

"6 Bold Moves in Banking" is available as a free download here. A supplemental video series highlights real-world examples of initiatives that banking leaders, strategists and innovators are executing to remain competitive in today's rapidly evolving market.

About Cornerstone Advisors

For 25 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions and fintechs. From technology systems selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement, vendor management, strategic planning, and merger and acquisition services, Cornerstone combines expertise with research and proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment.

Contact:

Cate Pitts, Editorial Director

Cornerstone Advisors

(480) 425-5203

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Advisors