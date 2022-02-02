Cornerstone Advisors Launches Year-Long 20th Anniversary Celebration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Management and technology consulting firm Cornerstone Advisors today announced it is kicking off a year-long celebration to commemorate the firm's 20th year in business.

"I speak for the entire company when I say that on this anniversary, we are feeling excited, proud, honored and humbled," said Scott Sommer, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Advisors and one of the firm's founders. "Excited and proud because together, this team of amazing professionals has created a firm with an exceptional reputation for helping midsize banks and credit unions achieve their goals and successfully grow their businesses. And we're honored and humbled by the trust 1,300 financial institutions have put in us over the years."

Bankers Trust in Des Moines, Iowa, is one such institution. "The Bankers Trust team sincerely congratulates Cornerstone Advisors on achieving this 20-year milestone," said Kip Albertson, SVP and CFO at Bankers Trust. "We have a long history of working together and appreciate the partnership that has helped evolve our strategic plan, research industry trends, and provide advice on many important topics to our business."

A few key highlights in Cornerstone's history:

2002: Cornerstone Advisors founded by four partners to serve midsize banks and credit unions; four enthusiastic followers join the team

2003: Published The Cornerstone Report , an exclusive compilation of peer-comparison performance benchmarking data

, an exclusive compilation of peer-comparison performance benchmarking data 2007: Contract Negotiations service line launched

2014: Acquired Abound Resources, enhancing firm's Technology Services practice

2015: Gonzobanker, Cornerstone's blog and "alter ego," posted 300th article

2016: Noted industry analyst Ron Shevlin joined firm, published first What's Going On In Banking research report

joined firm, published first research report 2021: Acquired Coastline Analytics, resulting in new Data Sciences division

2021: Acquired Next Step, expanding existing core banking systems, implementations, and contract negotiation offerings

2021: Surpassed $1.5 million in charitable contributions

"From day one, giving back to the communities that serve us has been one of our goals," said Terence Roche, Cornerstone founder and partner. "The success that enables us to do that – and make it a team-wide effort – is one of our proudest accomplishments." As part of Cornerstone Advisors' Charitable Giving Program, each team member is given the opportunity to designate a charity to which Cornerstone will make a donation in his or her name.

"It's been incredible watching this company grow from a handful of people using upturned boxes as desks to 140 people delivering value all over the country," said Cate Pitts, editorial director at the firm and one of the original "enthusiastic followers." "Cornerstone 'gives back,' and the team's passion and commitment to service reflect that."

As one of the firm's earliest clients, Space Coast Credit Union in Melbourne, Fla., has looked to Cornerstone for direction on more than 50 engagements. "We have always found Cornerstone Advisors' guidance and input to be on point," said Timothy M. Antonition, SCCU president and CEO. "Whether it be a merger, core system conversion, contract negotiation or strategic planning, we always find value in what Cornerstone has to offer."

Steve Williams, Cornerstone founder and president, said: "It has always been our vision to see Cornerstone become the nation's most trusted financial services advisory firm. To achieve this reputation as part of a team that holds fast to a Gonzo culture – that is, a culture firmly based on truth, integrity, and reliability – is a life dream realized for us."

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, shows banks, credit unions, and fintechs how to reach the next level of performance through smarter technology decisions, reengineered critical processes, and meaningful business strategies.

