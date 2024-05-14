Cornerstone Awarded Bronze EcoVadis Medal for Sustainability Performance

Cornerstone in Top 35% of Companies Rated

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading global workforce relocation company, achieved a bronze medal for its sustainability practices, placing it in the top 35% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis in the last 12 months, and in the top 24% of all companies assessed within our category. EcoVadis is the world's largest business sustainability rating platform, providing more than 130,000 companies across 180+ countries with comprehensive ratings of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices based on a proprietary global scorecard.

Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone's bronze rating highlights the quality of the company's environmental, social, and governance practices and demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to all aspects of sustainability.

Janelle Piatkowski, Cornerstone's founder, president, and CEO said, "This is our second rating from EcoVadis, and it illustrates the high priority we place on corporate social responsibility. We are especially proud of our ethics rating, which places Cornerstone in the top 15% of all companies in our category. Achieving a 2024 bronze medal within the EcoVadis rating system demonstrates that we are on the right track and proves our commitment to continuously improving our sustainability efforts. Our team is working together across the globe organizing regional events and practices with the shared goal to achieve even higher ratings in the future."

Lina Paskevicius, Director, Global Consulting Services and Sustainability Committee Co-Project Lead, added, "The EcoVadis medal and scorecard provides Cornerstone with important benchmarking for all aspects of our sustainability efforts. Corporate social responsibility is a key pillar at Cornerstone. Our sustainability practices provide our client and supplier partners with workforce mobility services that have a positive impact to our shared community."

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible. For more information, visit www.crgglobal.com.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

