CORNERSTONE BANCORP, INC. QUARTERLY REPORT - JUNE 30, 2023

News provided by

Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 15:18 ET

PALATINE, Ill., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS (At or for period ended 6/30/2023)

Income Statement Highlights

  • Driven by an increased net interest margin, consolidated net income was $2.7 million in 2Q23, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million in 2Q22, or $2.62 per diluted share.
  • The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.54% for 2Q23, compared to 2.97% for 2Q22.
  • Interest earned on interest-bearing deposit accounts was $2.5 million for 2Q23 compared to $503,000 for 2Q22.  
  • The yield on the loan portfolio rose to 5.56% for 2Q23 compared to 4.59% for 2Q22.
  • Noninterest expense was $6.0 million in 2Q23 compared to $5.7 million in 2Q22.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total consolidated assets declined 4.8% to $971.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier primarily from expected client disbursements.
  • Tangible shareholders' equity improved 18.8% to $66.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $56.3 million a year earlier.
  • Interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $205.1 million at June 30, 2023 (21.1% of total assets) compared to $217.1 million a year earlier (21.3% of total assets).
  • The securities portfolio totaled $118.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $164.5 million a year earlier. The weighted average remaining life approximates three years.
  • The loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $627.5 million at June 30, 2023, $21.5 million, or 3.6%, higher than a year earlier.
  • Total deposits and repurchase agreements declined 5.4% to $879.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $929.9 million a year earlier. Clients are reinvesting in their businesses as balances per deposit account are moving toward the levels of pre-pandemic averages.
  • The Corporation's other borrowings have declined to $7.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $17.8 million a year earlier.
  • The Bank continues to be well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 9.25% at June 30, 2023.

Trust and Wealth Management

  • Trust assets totaled $896.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $853.2 million a year earlier. 

About Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone") is committed to serving the commercial banking and investment needs of families and family-owned businesses. Cornerstone serves its clients by investing heavily in people and technology, providing an uncommon relationship experience. Cornerstone has been successful in attracting new clients and talent as the Chicago market consolidates and large banks deemphasize relationships in favor of an institutional approach.

Cornerstone is a leader in commercial lending services including equipment, real estate and construction loans and operating lines of credit as well as business treasury management services and association loans for condominium and townhome associations.

For individuals and families, wealth management services are offered, including investment management, trust and custody services, retirement plans, and estate and guardianship administration.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Cornerstone maintains offices in Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Naperville and Schaumburg. Visit us on the web at www.cnbtc.bank.

Forward Looking Statement
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management's plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Cornerstone or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management's expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

 ($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)








For the Quarter Ending

Year To Date

Income Statement

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

% Change

30-Jun -23

30-Jun -22

Net Interest Income

$                8,520

$                7,544

12.9 %

$            17,171

$            13,991

Provision for Credit Losses

29

-

N\A

29

-

Noninterest Income

1,311

1,739

-24.6 %

2,636

3,026

Noninterest Expense

6,027

5,662

6.4 %

11,886

11,206

Provision for Income Taxes

1,061

1,020

4.0 %

2,223

1,643

Net Income

$               2,714

$                2,600

4.4 %

$              5,669

$              4,168







Ratios





Return on Average Assets *

1.12 %

1.00 %

11.8 %

1.23 %

0.87 %

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity*

15.07 %

17.25 %

-12.6 %

16.89 %

15.26 %

Net Interest Margin

3.54 %

2.97 %

19.4 %

3.63 %

2.76 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to Gross Loans **

1.30 %

1.33 %

-2.9 %

1.30 %

1.33 %

Dividends Per Share

$                        -

$                        -

N\A

$                       -

$                       -

Earnings Per Share

$                  2.74

$                  2.62

4.7 %

$                 5.71

$                 4.19








End of Period

End of Period

Balance Sheet Data

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

% Change

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

Total Assets

$            971,922

$         1,020,593

-4.8 %

$           989,110

$            950,731

Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses

$            619,384

$            602,258

2.8 %

$           600,999

$            583,423

Deposits and Repurchase Agreements

$            879,884

$            929,932

-5.4 %

$           899,327

$            860,067

Trust Preferred Securities

$              10,310

$              10,310

0.0 %

$             10,310

$              10,310

Other Borrowings

$                7,763

$              17,763

-56.3 %

$             12,763

$              17,763

Tangible Stockholders' Equity

$              66,858

$              56,289

18.8 %

$             61,364

$              56,865

Trust Assets

$            896,475

$            853,227

5.1 %

$           848,711

$         1,016,393







Stock Value Per Common Share Data





Price-To-Earnings Ratio *

6.01

6.10

-1.5 %

6.10

6.47

Price-To-Tangible Book Value Ratio

0.97

1.13

-13.8 %

1.04

1.12

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$               67.73

$                56.62

19.6 %

$                61.73

$                57.20

Number of Shares Outstanding

987,189

994,088

994,088

994,088

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

990,921

994,088

994,088

994,088

Stock Price - High

$               67.60

$                64.50

$                64.30

$                64.00

                       Low

$               66.00

$                63.75

$                63.10

$                60.00

                       Ending

$               66.00

$                64.00

$                64.30

$                64.00

*    - Quarter returns are based on annualized Net Income; Year-To-Date returns are based on the Last Twelve Months' (LTM) Net Income
**    - Excludes PPP loans which are 100% SBA guaranteed

SOURCE Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

CORNERSTONE BANCORP, INC. Quarterly Report - March 31, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.