Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc Quarterly Report - March 31, 2026

PALATINE, Ill., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

CORNERSTONE BANCORP, INC.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS (At or for period ended 3/31/2026)

Income Statement Highlights

Consolidated net income was $2.4 million in 1Q26, or $2.48 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million in 1Q25, or $2.06 per diluted share.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.86% for 1Q26, compared to 3.47% for 1Q25.

Interest earned on interest-bearing bank accounts and securities was $1.9 million for 1Q26 compared to $2.9 million for 1Q25.

Interest earned on the loans was $11.4 million for 1Q26 compared to $9.7 million for 1Q25.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was $3.8 million for 1Q26 compared to $4.1 million for 1Q25.

Noninterest expense was $7.5 million in 1Q26 compared to $6.9 million in 1Q25.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total consolidated assets increased 2.32% to $1.02 billion on March 31, 2026, compared to $998.9 million a year earlier.

Tangible shareholders' equity improved 12.4% to $91.3 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $81.2 million a year earlier.

A $2.75 per share dividend was paid to shareholders on February 13, 2026, totaling $2.7 million.

Interest-bearing deposits at correspondent banks totaled $64.8 million on March 31, 2026 (6.3% of total assets) compared to $107.1 million a year earlier (10.7% of total assets).

The securities portfolio totaled $165.5 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $212.9 million a year earlier. The weighted average remaining life approximates 1.1 years.

The loan portfolio totaled $769.5 million on March 31, 2026, an increase of $111.3 million, or 16.9%, from a year earlier.

Deposits totaled $913.4 million on March 31, 2026, an increase of $20.6 million, or 2.3%, from a year earlier.

The Bank continues to be well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 10.03% on March 31, 2026.

Trust and Wealth Management

Trust and wealth management assets totaled $1.16 billion on March 31, 2026, compared to $1.01 billion a year earlier.

About Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone") is committed to serving the commercial banking and investment needs of families and family-owned businesses. Cornerstone serves its clients by investing heavily in people and technology, providing an uncommon relationship experience. Cornerstone has been successful in attracting new clients and talent as the Chicago market consolidates and large banks deemphasize relationships in favor of an institutional approach.

Cornerstone is a leader in commercial lending services including equipment, real estate and construction loans and operating lines of credit. In addition, Cornerstone offers sophisticated treasury management services for businesses.

For individuals and families, wealth management services are offered, including investment management, trust and custody services, retirement plans, and estate and guardianship administration.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Cornerstone maintains offices in Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Naperville and Schaumburg. Visit us on the web at www.cnbtc.bank.

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management's plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Cornerstone or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management's expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)















For the Quarter Ending

Year To Date Income Statement 31-Mar-26 31-Mar-25 % Change

31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Net Interest Income $ 9,622 $ 8,335 15.4 %

$ 36,528 $ 32,780 Provision for Loan Losses 180 - 0.0 %

520 325 Noninterest Income 1,545 1,376 12.3 %

5,810 5,473 Noninterest Expense 7,549 6,907 9.3 %

27,464 25,161 Provision for Income Taxes 992 774 28.2 %

3,532 3,008 Net Income $ 2,446 $ 2,030 20.5 %

$ 10,821 $ 9,760













Ratios











Return on Average Assets * 0.96 % 0.83 % 15.7 %

1.07 % 0.98 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity * 10.70 % 9.81 % 9.1 %

12.35 % 12.02 % Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 3.47 % 11.3 %

3.66 % 3.32 % Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans to Gross

Loans 1.23 % 1.33 % -7.6 %

1.23 % 1.35 % Dividends Per Share $ 2.75 $ 2.50 10.0 %

$ 2.50 $ 2.50 Earnings Per Share $ 2.48 $ 2.06 20.4 %

$ 11.00 $ 9.95















End of Period

End of Period Balance Sheet Data 31-Mar-26 31-Mar-25 % Change

31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Total Assets $ 1,022,059 $ 998,882 2.3 %

$ 1,033,575 $ 976,886 Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Loss $ 760,012 $ 649,471 17.0 %

$ 740,017 $ 638,832 Deposits $ 913,413 $ 892,848 2.3 %

$ 924,870 $ 871,306 Trust Preferred Securities $ 10,310 $ 10,310 0.0 %

$ 10,310 $ 10,310 Other Borrowings $ - $ 7,763 -100.0 %

$ - $ 7,763 Tangible Shareholders' Equity $ 91,295 $ 81,240 12.4 %

$ 91,695 $ 81,003 Trust and Wealth Management Assets $ 1,161,693 $ 1,013,125 0.0 %

$ 1,156,692 $ 1,019,951













Stock Value Per Common Share Data











Price-To-Earnings Ratio * 11.42 10.20 12.4 %

13.64 8.30 Price-To-Tangible Book Value Ratio 1.24 1.03 20.4 %

1.61 1.00 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 92.79 $ 82.57 12.4 %

$ 93.12 $ 82.33 Number of Shares Outstanding 983,905 983,905



984,735 983,905 Average Number of Shares Outstanding 984,551 983,905



983,973 980,623 Stock Price - High $ 150.00 $ 85.00



$ 150.00 $ 82.59 Low $ 115.00 $ 82.50



$ 81.25 $ 69.00 Ending $ 115.00 $ 85.00



$ 150.00 $ 82.59



* - Quarter returns are based on annualized Net Income; Year-To-Date returns are based on the Last Twelve Months' (LTM) Net Income

SOURCE Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.