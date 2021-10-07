Cornerstone Behavioral Health Expansion will Address Growing Need in Southern Arizona

Cornerstone understands the challenges of those who seek inpatient mental health and substance use treatment; whether for themselves, a loved one, or a client. Through expanded individualized programming, Cornerstone will continue to listen to the needs of each person and provide respectful and confidential service to transform lives.

"Alongside high-quality care, when someone comes to Cornerstone, we're giving them hope," said Dr. Aaron Wilson, Medical Director at Cornerstone Behavioral Health El Dorado. "This addition increases our ability to provide life-changing support to patients and their families."

About Cornerstone Behavioral Health

Cornerstone Behavioral Health provides evidence-based treatment for adults experiencing acute distress associated with behavioral health and/or substance use disorders and who will benefit from modern psychiatric care in a safe, engaging, and compassionate environment.

For more information visit www.cornerstoneeldorado.com

CONTACT

Leslie Boney, Chief Development Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

chghospitals.com

