Cornerstone Botanicals Commences DRTV Media Campaign with Former "Shark Tank" Star Kevin Harrington's Award-Winning As Seen On TV Production Company

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Botanicals DRTV campaign to include TV commercial featuring original "Shark Tank" star Kevin Harrington.

Cornerstone Botanicals, an innovative Colorado-based company focused on the production of hemp oil products with cannabidiol (CBD), announces the commencement of a direct response television (DRTV) media campaign partnered with mega-entrepreneur Kevin Harrington's award-winning As Seen On TV production company.

Considered one of the most notable entrepreneurs in America today, Harrington is the renowned inventor of the infomercial, and he is more recently known for his role as an original shark in ABC's "Shark Tank." As part of the agreement with Cornerstone Botanicals, Harrington will be personally appearing in an ETST commercial spot to deliver a customized product introduction for Cornerstone Botanicals' CBD products.

"Kevin Harrington has helped launch over 500 products, accumulating over 5 billion dollars in global sales. We know that having a partner like him on our side along with his resources positions any company for success, and we feel fortunate to be given this incredible opportunity," said Cornerstone CEO, Wendee Brungardt. "We are very excited to announce that his analyst team has selected our woman-owned and family-operated company, Cornerstone Botanicals, to collaboratively develop the company's own As Seen On TV DRTV media campaign."

The As Seen On TV campaign for Cornerstone Botanicals will include a 60-second DRTV commercial spot to be aired 300 times within 10 selected regions and selected networks, a 15-second promotional video to be used for digital and social media purposes, a featured placement on the website for 12 months, complete licensing rights to the commercial spot and promotional video, and permission to use the world-famous As Seen On TV logo on all Cornerstone Botanicals CBD products.

"It came as a complete surprise and an honor to get the call from Kevin Harrington's team that we had been hand-chosen to be one of the few CBD companies participating in these highly coveted DRTV media campaigns," Brungardt commented. "This is a major opportunity for Cornerstone Botanicals to expand upon our mission of providing hope and encouragement to others nationwide with natural solutions for living happier, healthier lives."

The media campaign is set to launch in the spring of 2019.

About Cornerstone Botanicals

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Cornerstone Botanicals came to fruition when CEO Wendee Brungardt began experiencing health issues roughly three years ago and began searching for natural solutions when her prescribed medications were not providing relief. This is when she came upon CBD, performed extensive research, and tried it for herself.

After discovering the potential benefits that CBD could provide to people suffering from a variety of health conditions, the Brungardt family partnered with local Colorado hemp farmers and began their own CBD company, using only USDA-certified organic hemp in their health and beauty products. Cornerstone Botanicals currently offers full spectrum CBD oil for people and pets, CBD supplements, and a variety of hemp skin care products. They hope to continue to expand their ever-growing product line and help others find natural wellness.

To learn more about Cornerstone Botanicals or to order one of their hemp products, go to https://cornerstonebotanicals.com .

