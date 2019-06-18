Cornerstone Botanicals To Be Featured In Exclusive Upcoming NYC CBD Expo And PBS Documentary Series Information Matrix

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Botanicals is excited to announce their attendance at the upcoming invite-only CBD Wellness & Lifestyle event in addition to their upcoming feature in the PBS documentary series Information Matrix, hosted by Laurence Fishburne. The Colorado CBD company seeks to expand the public's knowledge of the endocannabinoid system and the potential benefits of supplementing their healthy, active lifestyle with premium organic CBD products.

Cornerstone Botanicals is one of 20 high-quality CBD companies invited to the New York City CBD expo, an event put on by AsSeenOnTv.pro with Kevin Harrington and curated by White Label CBD Market. The CBD Wellness & Lifestyle event aims to bring greater transparency to the CBD industry and give consumers a chance to learn and purchase CBD products directly from these companies in the areas of beauty and skincare, pet health, sexual wellness, and holistic supplementation.

As the CBD market continues to explode, Cornerstone Botanicals intends to encourage consumers to choose all-natural, full-spectrum CBD products derived from 100% USDA organic certified hemp such as those offered in their extensive line of products. The Colorado-based CBD brand hopes to increase consumers' awareness of how to incorporate CBD to support a lifestyle centered around vitality and wellness by attending the CBD expo. The CBD Wellness & Lifestyle event will take place from Friday, June 21st through Sunday, June 23rd at The Space Soho, 515 Greenwich Street, New York, NY.

"I am humbled by the many opportunities my CBD business has brought me, and the joy it brings me in educating others on cannabinoid wellness and the many health benefits of CBD!"

- Wendee Brungardt, Founder and Owner of Cornerstone Botanicals

Cornerstone Botanicals will also be featured in an upcoming Information Matrix documentary episode about CBD and endocannabinoid wellness, a PBS production hosted by renowned actor Laurence Fishburne. The documentary presentation will focus on the emerging international presence of CBD products and the hemp industry at large, helping to highlight and better understand the potential benefits of cannabidiol and other full-spectrum CBD products.

Similar to their involvement at the CBD Wellness & Lifestyle event, Cornerstone Botanicals aims to encourage CBD consumers to use all-natural products sourced from 100% organically grown hemp plants. The documentary episode feature will also help educate the populace on the science behind the endocannabinoid system and how cannabinoids like CBD can help potentially regulate homeostasis in the body, which optimizes our health and wellness. The hemp-focused presentation is slated to air on network TV during the summer of 2019.

As a whole, Cornerstone Botanicals is thrilled to leverage these media opportunities to become a nationally recognized leader in CBD education as well as a reliable source for pure, all-natural, organic CBD products.

To learn more about Cornerstone Botanicals and their extensive line of Colorado-based CBD products, visit https://cornerstonebotanicals.com .

About Cornerstone Botanicals

Cornerstone Botanicals is an organic CBD company based in Fort Collins, Colorado specializing in providing a host of premium, full-spectrum CBD products derived from locally grown, organic hemp. Cornerstone Botanicals offers CBD products in the form of tincture oils, salves, topicals, and other applications designed to help seniors, athletes, pets, and others experience the potential benefits of cannabidiol. Offering unsurpassed potency, purity, and quality, Cornerstone Botanicals products contain less than 0.3% THC and are legal in all 50 states.

