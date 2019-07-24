Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

CARY, N.C., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) ("CNR" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

In conjunction with the release, supplemental operational and financial information will be posted on Cornerstone Building Brands website in the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).

By Phone: Dial 1-877-407-0672 or 1-412-902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through August 14, 2019 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 using the access code 13692112#.



By Webcast: Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page of Cornerstone Building Brands website. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair & remodel market. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes more than 21,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

