Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter:

Net sales of $1,285.0 million

Gross profit of $309.8 million , or 24.1% of net sales

, or 24.1% of net sales Net income of $25.2 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.20

with basic and diluted earnings per share of Adjusted EBITDA of $180.8 million , or 14.1% of net sales

, or 14.1% of net sales Net debt leverage reduction from 6.2x to 5.9x in the quarter

Strategic Highlights for the Third Quarter:

Realized 240 basis point expansion in gross profit margin to 24.1% compared to 21.7% in the pro forma prior year period

Achieved the expected merger synergies and cost initiatives during the quarter bringing the 2019 year-to-date total to $72.0 million of realized savings

Commenting on the Company's third quarter performance, Cornerstone Building Brands' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James S. Metcalf said, "During the third quarter, our operational initiatives including procurement, continuous improvement, cost initiatives and merger savings drove significant margin expansion across our windows, siding and commercial businesses, despite lower year-over-year market volumes. With a concentration on pricing discipline and cost management, we were able to successfully deliver a strong quarter at the upper end of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance range."

"We also generated $97.7 million in operating cash flows for the quarter, which allowed the Company to pay down a net $50.0 million on our ABL facility. By de-levering and strengthening the balance sheet, the improvements actioned and delivered by our cost savings programs are exceeding expectations. Operationally, we remain focused on providing a premier level of quality and service with a broad suite of building products solutions to all our customers," Mr. Metcalf concluded.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

In December 2018, the Company announced a change to its fiscal year end from a 52/53 week year ending in October to a four-four-five week calendar year end reporting structure. As a result of this change and the merger with Ply Gem, which was completed on November 16, 2018 (the "Ply Gem Merger"), the financial results for the third quarter 2019 are not directly comparable to the third quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Consolidated net sales in the three months ended September 28, 2019 were $1,285.0 million, compared to $548.5 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by the additional net sales from Ply Gem and Environmental StoneWorks ("ESW"), which was acquired on February 20, 2019.

Gross profit was $309.8 million in the three months ended September 28, 2019, compared to $133.4 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. Gross profit margins were 24.1% in the three months ended September 28, 2019, compared to 24.3% in the three months ended July 29, 2018.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $154.0 million in the three months ended September 28, 2019 compared to $79.0 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. The increase in SG&A expense reflects the additions of Ply Gem and ESW. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 12.0% in the three months ended September 28, 2019 compared to 14.4% in the three months ended July 29, 2018.

Operating income in the three months ended September 28, 2019 was $95.6 million, compared to operating income of $54.5 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. Operating income in the 2019 period reflects the additions of Ply Gem and ESW in the three months ended September 28, 2019 offset by $42.3 million in increased amortization expense associated with the intangibles from the Ply Gem Merger and the ESW acquisition, $10.5 million of additional strategic development and acquisition related costs, and $5.0 million of additional restructuring and impairment charges. Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain items, was $112.9 million in three months ended September 28, 2019, compared to $52.0 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018.

Net income applicable to common shares in the three months ended September 28, 2019 was $24.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, compared to $35.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share in the three months ended July 29, 2018. Net income was impacted by the special items mentioned above for operating income, partially offset by the $4.8 million tax effect associated with these items. Excluding the impact of these special items, Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $38.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share in the three months ended September 28, 2019, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the three months ended July 29, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, defined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain other cash and non-cash items, was $180.8 million in the three months ended September 28, 2019, compared to $63.5 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. Please see the reconciliations of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP in the accompanying financial tables.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 28, 2019 were $105.2 million. As of September 28, 2019, the Company had $170.0 million drawn on its $611.0 million asset-based lending ("ABL") facility reflecting $50.0 million in net payments made during the three months ended September 28, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Performance

Net sales in the Windows segment were $504.3 million during the three months ended September 28, 2019, which included $108.8 million attributable to Silver Line. Ply Gem's acquisition of a portfolio of products sold under the Silver Line and American Craftsman brands, certain manufacturing plants and associated distribution and support services was completed on October 14, 2018. Gross profit in the three months ended September 28, 2019 was $98.3 million. As a percent of net sales, the Windows segment's gross profit was 19.5%. Operating income was $34.4 million in the three months ended September 28, 2019.

The Siding segment generated $315.8 million in net sales during the three months ended September 28, 2019, which included $45.4 million from ESW. Gross profit in the three months ended September 28, 2019 was $90.6 million and 28.7% as a percent of net sales. Operating income was $37.1 million in the three months ended September 28, 2019.

Net sales in the Commercial segment were $464.9 million in the three months ended September 28, 2019 compared to $548.5 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. The year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of lower industry volumes. Gross profit was $120.9 million in the three months ended September 28, 2019, compared to $133.4 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. As a percent of net sales, gross profit was 26.0%, an increase of 170 basis points, compared to 24.3% in the three months ended July 29, 2018. The increase was driven by pricing discipline combined with benefits from cost reduction initiatives and merger synergies. Operating income was $59.3 million during the three months ended September 28, 2019, compared to $80.0 million in the three months ended July 29, 2018. Operating income in the current three months ended September 28, 2019 was impacted by a change to the allocation of costs that had previously been in Corporate to the Commercial segment.

Guidance

The Company's key economic indicators are tracking toward low growth in the residential new construction and repair & remodel markets and a moderate contraction in the commercial construction markets. Based on these market indicators and the synergies and cost initiatives, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 to $150 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company has provided additional detailed financial guidance in the quarterly investor presentation that can be found at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com under the "Investors" section.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes more than 22,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "guidance," "plan," "potential," "expect," "should," "will," "forecast" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs concerning future events. As a result, these forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, forecasts, and estimates and, therefore, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from that projected in such statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our market commentary and performance expectations, including our expectations with respect to the Company's estimated cost savings initiatives following the Ply Gem Merger. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to industry cyclicality and seasonality and adverse weather conditions; challenging economic conditions affecting the nonresidential construction industry; downturns in the residential new construction and repair and remodeling end markets, or the economy or the availability of consumer credit; volatility in the United States ("U.S.") economy and abroad, generally, and in the credit markets; inability to successfully develop new products or improve existing products; the effects of manufacturing or assembly realignments; changes in laws or regulations; the effects of certain external domestic or international factors that we may not be able to control, including war, civil conflict, terrorism, natural disasters and public health issues; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; recognition of goodwill or other asset impairment charges; commodity price volatility and/or limited availability of raw materials, including steel, PVC resin and aluminum; retention and replacement of key personnel; increases in union organizing activity and work stoppages at our facilities or the facilities of our suppliers; our ability to employ, train and retain qualified personnel at a competitive cost; enforcement and obsolescence of our intellectual property rights; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; costs and liabilities related to compliance with environmental laws and environmental clean-ups; changes in building codes and standards; potential product liability claims, including class action claims and warranties, relating to products we manufacture; competitive activity and pricing pressure in our industry; the credit risk of our customers; the dependence on a core group of significant customers in our Windows and Siding segments; operational problems or disruptions at any of our facilities, including natural disasters; volatility of the Company's stock price; our ability to make strategic acquisitions accretive to earnings; to fully realize expected cost savings and synergies, including those identified as a result of the Ply Gem Merger; significant changes in factors and assumptions used to measure certain of Ply Gem Parent LLC's defined benefit plan obligations and the effect of actual investment returns on pension assets; volatility in transportation, energy and freight prices; the adoption of climate change legislation; limitations on our net operating losses, interest deductibility and payments under the tax receivable agreement; breaches of our information system security measures; damage to our major information management systems; necessary maintenance or replacements to our enterprise resource planning technologies; potential personal injury, property damage or product liability claims or other types of litigation; compliance with certain laws related to our international business operations; the effect of tariffs on steel and other imports; the cost and difficulty associated with integrating and combining acquired businesses; potential write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges required in connection with the Ply Gem merger; potential claims arising from the operations of our various businesses arising from periods prior to the dates they were acquired; substantial governance and other rights held by our sponsor investors; the effect on our common stock price caused by transactions engaged in by our sponsor investors, our directors or executives; our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur substantially more indebtedness; limitations that our debt agreements place on our ability to engage in certain business and financial transactions; the effect of increased interest rates on our ability to service our debt and downgrades of our credit ratings. See also the "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 28, 2018, our Transition Report on Form 10-QT for the transition period from October 29, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, which identify other important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018 Net sales $ 1,285,043



$ 548,525



$ 3,645,332



$ 1,426,943

Cost of sales 975,240



415,124



2,844,949



1,097,542

Gross profit 309,803



133,401



800,383



329,401



24.1 %

24.3 %

22.0 %

23.1 %























Selling, general and administrative expenses 154,034



79,039



466,368



228,231

Intangible asset amortization 44,725



2,412



132,699



7,237

Restructuring and impairment charges, net 4,984



(439)



15,522



1,143

Strategic development and acquisition related costs 10,500



3,642



36,668



5,503

Loss (gain) on disposition of business —



(1,013)



—



5,673

Gain on insurance recovery —



(4,741)



—



(4,741)

Income from operations 95,560



54,501



149,126



86,355

Interest income 155



48



491



118

Interest expense (56,549)



(4,572)



(173,134)



(16,913)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (616)



(258)



1,084



(92)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



(21,875)

Other income, net 717



345



665



1,072

Income (loss) before income taxes 39,267



50,064



(21,768)



48,665

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 14,103



14,078



(4,448)



13,114



35.9 %

28.1 %

20.4 %

26.9 %























Net income (loss) 25,164



35,986



(17,320)



35,551

Net income allocated to participating securities (374)



(221)



—



(248)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 24,790



$ 35,765



$ (17,320)



$ 35,303

























Income (loss) per common share:





















Basic $ 0.20



$ 0.54



$ (0.14)



$ 0.53

Diluted $ 0.20



$ 0.54



$ (0.14)



$ 0.53

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic 125,557



66,335



125,526



66,361

Diluted 125,558



66,438



125,526



66,477























Increase in net sales 134.3 %

16.9 %

155.5 %

11.3 %





















Selling, general and administrative expenses percentage of net sales 12.0 %

14.4 %

12.8 %

16.0 %

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













September 28,

2019

October 28,

2018

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,244

$ 54,272

Restricted cash 3,872

245

Accounts receivable, net 594,681

233,297

Inventories, net 467,916

254,531

Income taxes receivable 27,641

1,012

Investments in debt and equity securities, at market 3,569

5,285

Prepaid expenses and other 74,882

34,821

Assets held for sale 5,018

7,272

Total current assets 1,282,823

590,735











Property, plant and equipment, net 643,844

236,240

Lease right-of-use assets 308,256

—

Goodwill 1,677,929

148,291

Intangible assets, net 1,784,937

127,529

Deferred income taxes —

982

Other assets, net 10,667

6,598

Total assets $ 5,708,456

$ 1,110,375











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,600

$ 4,150

Note payable —

497

Payable pursuant to a tax receivable agreement 24,760

—

Accounts payable 235,247

170,663

Accrued compensation and benefits 84,951

65,136

Accrued interest 31,996

1,684

Accrued income taxes 18,137

11,685

Current portion of lease liabilities 68,993

—

Other accrued expenses 254,833

81,884

Total current liabilities 744,517

335,699











Long-term debt 3,267,646

403,076

Deferred income taxes 244,062

2,250

Long-term lease liabilities 243,624

—

Other long-term liabilities 280,722

39,085

Total long-term liabilities 4,036,054

444,411











Common stock 1,257

663

Additional paid-in capital 1,247,026

523,788

Accumulated deficit (283,159)

(186,291)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (36,139)

(6,708)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,100)

(1,187)

Total stockholders' equity 927,885

330,265











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,708,456

$ 1,110,375













































CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (17,320)

$ 35,551 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 191,485

30,974 Non-cash interest expense 6,233

1,140 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

21,875 Share-based compensation expense 10,613

8,909 Loss on disposition of business, net —

5,092 Gain on insurance recovery —

(4,741) Non-cash fair value premium on purchased inventory 16,249

— Gains on asset sales, net (335)

(875) Provision for doubtful accounts (492)

(177) Deferred income taxes (45,192)

(1,676) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (138,329)

(13,512) Inventories 63,327

(64,882) Income taxes 1,256

2,446 Prepaid expenses and other (4,374)

(3,686) Accounts payable 8,486

34,567 Accrued expenses (21,005)

6,088 Other, net (2,783)

(185) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,819

56,908 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (179,184)

— Capital expenditures (86,364)

(34,867) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 873

6,338 Business disposition, net —

(1,426) Proceeds from insurance —

4,741 Net cash used in investing activities (264,675)

(25,214) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from stock options exercised —

1,279 Proceeds from ABL facility 290,000

85,000 Payments on ABL facility (120,000)

(85,000) Proceeds from term loan —

415,000 Payments on term loan (12,810)

(145,184) Payments on senior notes —

(265,470) Payments on note payable —

(1,245) Payments of financing costs —

(6,521) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (231)

(5,048) Purchases of treasury stock —

(46,705) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 156,959

(53,894) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,406

(92) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,491)

(22,292) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 147,607

65,794 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 109,116

$ 43,502

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME (LOSS) COMPARISON (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018 Net income (loss) per diluted common share, GAAP basis $ 0.20

$ 0.54

$ (0.14)

$ 0.53 Restructuring and impairment charges, net 0.04

(0.01)

0.12

0.01 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 0.08

0.06

0.29

0.08 Loss (gain) on disposition of business —

(0.02)

—

0.09 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

0.33 Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits —

—

—

0.07 Gain on insurance recovery —

(0.07)

—

(0.07) Non cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions —

—

(0.01)

— Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories —

—

0.13

— Customer inventory buybacks —

—

—

— Other, net 0.01

—

0.03

— Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.04)

0.01

(0.15)

(0.14) Adjusted net income per diluted common share(2) $ 0.30

$ 0.51

$ 0.28

$ 0.90

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, GAAP basis $ 24,790

$ 35,765

$ (17,320)

$ 35,303 Restructuring and impairment charges, net 4,984

(439)

15,522

1,143 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 10,500

3,642

36,668

5,503 Loss (gain) on disposition of business —

(1,013)

—

5,673 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

21,875 Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits —

—

—

4,600 Gain on insurance recovery —

(4,741)

—

(4,741) Non cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 616

258

(1,084)

92 Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories —

—

16,249

— Customer inventory buybacks 159

—

576

— Other, net 1,699

—

3,780

(323) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1) (4,795)

626

(19,147)

(9,322) Adjusted net income applicable to common shares(2) $ 37,953

$ 34,098

$ 35,244

$ 59,803





















(1) The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying the applicable federal and state statutory tax rate for the period to each applicable non-GAAP item.



(2) The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are referred to in the text of our press releases and are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) per diluted common share and net income (loss) applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations.

Certain amounts in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, amounts shown as totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the individual amounts that comprise or precede them.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

July 29,

2018 Operating income, GAAP $ 95,560

$ 54,501

$ 149,126

$ 86,355 Restructuring and impairment charges, net 4,984

(439)

15,522

1,143 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 10,500

3,642

36,668

5,503 Loss (gain) on disposition of business —

(1,013)

—

5,673 Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits —

—

—

4,600 Gain on insurance recovery —

(4,741)

—

(4,741) Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories —

—

16,249

— Customer inventory buybacks 159

—

576

— Other, net 1,699

—

3,780

— Adjusted operating income 112,902

51,950

221,921

98,533















Other income, net 717

345

665

1,072 Depreciation and amortization 64,009

10,174

191,485

30,974 Share-based compensation expense 3,134

1,041

10,613

5,309 Adjusted EBITDA $ 180,762

$ 63,510

$ 424,684

$ 135,888

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. BUSINESS SEGMENTS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended





September 28, 2019

July 29, 2018







% of

Net Sales



% of

Net Sales

% Change Net Sales













Commercial $ 464,906 36.2 %

$ 548,525 100.0 %

(15.2) % Siding 315,799 24.6 %

— — %

100.0 % Windows 504,338 39.2 %

— — %

100.0 % Total net sales $ 1,285,043 100.0 %

$ 548,525 100.0 %

134.3 %















Gross Profit













Commercial $ 120,876 26.0 %

$ 133,401 24.3 %

(9.4) % Siding 90,608 28.7 %

— — %

100.0 % Windows 98,319 19.5 %

— — %

100.0 % Total gross profit $ 309,803 24.1 %

$ 133,401 24.3 %

132.2 %















Operating Income (Loss)













Commercial $ 59,317 12.8 %

$ 79,964 14.6 %

(25.8) % Siding 37,063 11.7 %

— — %

100.0 % Windows 34,446 6.8 %

— — %

100.0 % Corporate (35,266) —



(25,463) — %

(38.5) % Total operating income $ 95,560 7.4 %

$ 54,501 9.9 %

75.3 %

































Nine Months Ended





September 28, 2019

July 29, 2018







% of

Net Sales



% of

Net Sales

% Change Net Sales













Commercial $ 1,370,152 37.6 %

$ 1,426,943 100.0 %

(4.0) % Siding 840,601 23.1 %

— — %

100.0 % Windows 1,434,579 39.3 %

— — %

100.0 % Total net sales $ 3,645,332 100.0 %

$ 1,426,943 100.0 %

155.5 %















Gross Profit













Commercial $ 332,711 24.3 %

$ 329,401 23.1 %

1.0 % Siding 208,826 24.8 %

— — %

100.0 % Windows 258,846 18.0 %

— — %

100.0 % Total gross profit $ 800,383 22.0 %

$ 329,401 23.1 %

143.0 %















Operating Income (Loss)













Commercial $ 142,436 10.4 %

$ 157,785 11.1 %

(9.7) % Siding 51,346 6.1 %

— — %

100.0 % Windows 62,039 4.3 %

— — %

100.0 % Corporate (106,695) —



(71,430) — %

(49.4) % Total operating income $ 149,126 4.1 %

$ 86,355 6.1 %

72.7 %

