Cornerstone Building Brands To Host Manufacturing Day Events At Four Facilities

CARY, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Manufacturing Day 2019, Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) will open four of its facilities as part of an ongoing effort to promote the strength of U.S. manufacturing and increase awareness of the outstanding career opportunities in the field. These events will include tours of the facilities, presentations from company leaders and question-and-answer sessions.

The following facilities will be participating in National Manufacturing Day and open to the public:

October 4, 2019

Siding facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

from Siding facility in Gaffney, South Carolina from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

from Siding facility in Sidney, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 17, 2019

Engineered Building Systems frame facility in Lexington, Tennessee from 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

National Manufacturing Day is an annual event that is supported at the local level by thousands of manufacturers across the country. These open houses, plant tours and presentations are designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and career opportunities available to students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other local community members.

"With the Company's focus on automation and innovation, we are extremely pleased to participate with the National Association of Manufacturers in support of this important effort to raise awareness about the strength and opportunities in U.S. manufacturing," said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Cornerstone Building Brands has over 90 residential and commercial manufacturing and distribution facilities with over 22,000 employees across North America. Between today and 2025, there will become an unprecedented shortage of the skilled workers who can design, program and operate the technology that will be needed to manufacture the products that our communities rely upon. For our Company and thousands of others, it is crucial to expand the role of highly skilled professionals in our facilities and share the opportunities that exist within manufacturing."

Manufacturing Day is produced by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) with key contributions and support from the Manufacturing Institute (MI) and Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). To register for the Cornerstone Building Brands Manufacturing Day event or to get more information on Manufacturing Day, please go to www.mfgday.com.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes more than 22,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com .

