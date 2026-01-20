Cornerstone Business Services Marks 25 Years - Advising Business Owners Through Company Sales

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Business Services, a lower middle market investment banking firm, announces its 25th anniversary, marking two and a half decades of helping business owners finish strong.

Managing Partner Scott Bushkie founded Cornerstone in 2001 after seeing firsthand how many lower middle market transactions failed to close. At the time, industry estimates suggested only 20% to 30% of companies successfully sold.

"I saw the damage that came from firms taking on too many clients or telling owners whatever they wanted to hear to win the engagement," said Bushkie. "Low closing ratios, broken expectations, and lasting harm to people's financial futures. There had to be a better way."

From the start, Cornerstone focused on quality over quantity, bringing investment-banking-level advice and a disciplined process to a limited clientele of family-owned businesses.

"The goal was never just to close a transaction," he said. "It was to help owners exit on their terms, with peace of mind and no regrets about the outcome."

Over the past 25 years, Cornerstone has grown into a national advisory firm. They focus on companies with annual revenues ranging from $5 million to $250 million, providing sell-side advisory, valuation services, and acquisition support.

Cornerstone has further expanded its reach through related platforms:

Cornerstone International Alliance — A global partnership of M&A firms focused on collaboration and expanded buyer reach.

CAPex Program — A partner program designed to support financial advisors, CPAs, and exit planners working with business owners.

— A partner program designed to support financial advisors, CPAs, and exit planners working with business owners. DealCoach — A platform offering valuation insight for Main Street businesses.

As Cornerstone enters its 25th year, Bushkie says the firm remains focused on the same principles that guided its launch.

"This work matters to me because the consequences are real," said Bushkie. "For most business owners, this is the biggest financial transaction of their lives. What we're really helping create is the ability to move forward, with the time and financial security to choose what comes next."

About Cornerstone Business Services

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Cornerstone advises business owners worldwide with sell-side services, acquisitions, and Real Market Analysis valuations.

Cornerstone's Assurance 360™ process is designed to generate multiple offers and improve deal certainty, enabling the firm to maintain an 85% closing ratio. Cornerstone also publishes original research on business owner readiness and exits, including the 2025 National Study on Selling Your Business.



