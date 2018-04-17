Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials

Research demonstrates that incorporating ESG criteria into investment analysis yields competitive financial returns, and in 2017 global assets allocated to ESG investment increased by 37% to more than $445 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The range of associated investment strategies has expanded in line with this growth, and Cornerstone's report provides a detailed overview of the various options, including:

"Best in class" investing

ESG integration

Negative screening/divestment

Thematic investing

Community development and microfinance

Advocacy/engagement

Please find the full report available for download here.

Erika Karp, Founder and CEO at Cornerstone Capital Group, commented on today's news, "A growing number of individuals wish to invest in ways that address their commitment to effecting positive social outcomes, as well as their financial priorities. The notion that investing for impact means that you must sacrifice performance is absolutely a myth. Our recent report offers insights that better enable investors to select the optimal mix of strategies designed to achieve both financial and impact objectives."

Cornerstone Capital Group provides investment advisory and wealth management services to individuals, family offices, endowments, and foundations. The Company, which has achieved assets under management of more than $1 billion in just over three years, also offers corporate advisory services to organizations seeking to effectively engage stakeholders on material sustainability initiatives. These services are underpinned by a research team that conducts in-depth, proprietary analysis to identify emerging issues that could affect investment performance in the medium- to long-term, and uses this thought leadership to inform its recommendations.

About Cornerstone Capital Group

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to optimize financial performance and social impact through rigorous research and the systematic integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into portfolio design. In offering investment advisory and strategic consulting services, Cornerstone works with individuals, family offices, foundations and endowments, corporations and other financial services providers, and promotes new research in the field of ESG analysis.

