Cornerstone Defense Announces Steve Niezgoda as Chief Operations Officer

HANOVER, Md., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Cornerstone Defense LLC today announced it has named Steve Niezgoda as chief operations officer effective June 24, 2019.

Regarding this new opportunity, Niezgoda commented, "I'm excited to begin this next chapter with the Cornerstone team. With a proven track record of attracting and retaining high-end technical talent, Cornerstone has helped its clients expand their mission capabilities. I'm looking forward to helping the team continue its tradition of creating both individual and corporate growth opportunities."

Cornerstone Defense LLC

Chris Goodrich, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Defense, expressed, "Steve's proven leadership, business development experience, mission understanding and history of delivering next-generation solutions will benefit not only Cornerstone's customers but our partners and employees as well. We are fortunate Steve is joining Cornerstone as we will greatly benefit from his experience and vast technical knowledge of the DoD, justice and intel markets."

As a senior leader with 30 years of experience, Niezgoda has helped both public and private sector organizations apply state-of-the-art technologies to mission-critical problems. A proven strategist for innovation and change, Niezgoda has helped numerous clients overcome barriers to adopting new paradigms. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Niezgoda was a senior vice president at KeyW Corporation, where he filled numerous positions, including chief technology officer and leader of the Mission IT division. As program manager for the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), Niezgoda received the FBI Director's Award for Science and Technology. He has authored/co-authored numerous articles in scientific/technical publications including Science, Byte and Journal of Forensic Science. Steve earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from George Mason University.

About Cornerstone Defense LLC

Cornerstone Defense LLC provides technical services to the intelligence and defense communities of the U.S. government. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, Cornerstone specializes in cloud architecture, systems and network engineering, systems and networks security, and application development. Cornerstone's advanced capabilities in service delivery begin with its employees. By hiring and supporting skilled employees, Cornerstone assists our government and integrator community clientele by delivering cutting-edge capabilities that enable the achievement of mission-critical objectives. For additional information on Cornerstone Defense, visit www.cornerstonedefense.com.

