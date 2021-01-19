Cornerstone Defense LLC Announces Ganpat 'Gunner' Wagh as Vice President, Cyber Operations

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding this new opportunity, Mr. Wagh commented, "I feel so fortunate to join the team at Cornerstone. They're an award-winning firm with an exceptional reputation in providing the highest level of technical support to a variety of USG clients in their efforts to protect our great country. I'm excited to help identify growth opportunities in the cyber and digital innovation markets for existing and new customers."

Mr. Chris Goodrich, Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Defense, expressed, "Gunner is a proven and experienced leader with broad-based expertise in building and leading effective strategies for information security, delivering advancements that safeguard critical systems to ensure business continuity and resiliency. We are fortunate Gunner is joining Cornerstone and will greatly benefit from his experience and vast technical knowledge."

As a senior leader with 30 years of experience, Mr. Wagh has helped both the public and private sector solve mission-critical problems. A proven strategist for innovation and change, Mr. Wagh has helped numerous clients overcome barriers to adopting new paradigms. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Mr. Wagh was a Security Principal at MCPc, where he led several cybersecurity and insider threat initiatives to support existing and new clients. Before his time at MCPc, Mr. Wagh was a Special Agent in the FBI, a position he retired from in early 2020. He was in a variety of technical positions in many FBI field offices and FBI Headquarters, including being detailed to NSA and US Cyber Command. His last position with the FBI was the Executive Special Assistant to Director Wray and leading the Director's Operations and Strategy Section. Mr. Wagh earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Slippery Rock University and a Master of Business Administration from Boston University.

Cornerstone Defense, LLC provides technical services to the Intelligence and Defense communities of the U.S. Government. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, Cornerstone specializes in Cloud Architecture, Cyber Solutions, Systems and Network Engineering, Systems and Networks Security, and Application Development. Cornerstone's advanced capabilities in service delivery begin with its employees. By hiring and supporting skilled employees, Cornerstone assists our government and integrator community clientele by delivering cutting-edge capabilities that enable the achievement of mission-critical objectives.

