Cornerstone Discovery Voted #1 in Digital Forensics & Corporate Investigations by the Legal Intelligencer 'Best Of' 2020 Survey

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Discovery, a full-service criminal and civil litigation support firm, today announced that they have been recognized as the #1 Digital Forensics and Corporate Investigations firm in Pennsylvania. The award was presented to Cornerstone Discovery by The Legal Intelligencer through its "Best of" 2020 survey. The "Best of" annual survey was developed by The Legal Intelligencer to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. "Best Of" showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today's legal market.

Cornerstone Discovery has defined itself by conducting timely and thorough forensic examinations that deliver results. From corporate investigations to white-collar and criminal investigations, clients continuously rely on the experience of our digital forensic experts to uncover the critical evidence they need. Our certified and admitted digital forensic experts adhere to best practices and utilize the best technology available. This year marks the second consecutive year Cornerstone Discovery was voted the #1 Digital Forensics and Corporate Investigations firm in the annual survey. Said Jason Silva, Managing Director at Cornerstone Discovery, "Thank you to the lawyers and legal support staff that voted. We are very pleased that we are #1 again this year. This recognition is proof that we are providing the highest level of digital forensic services to our clients. We at Cornerstone Discovery are committed to excellence and continuous improvement of our service offerings through knowledge and innovation."

Cornerstone Discovery plans to capitalize on this recognition to acquire more business. With recent talent acquisition and expansion of the highly skilled digital forensic team, the company continues to grow year-over-year.

Together, Cornerstone Discovery's team of digital forensic examiners possesses over 30 years of experience uncovering the digital footprints that were once thought to be deleted forever. Our digital forensic services range from expert preservation and analysis to expert witness testimony and rebuttal.

Cornerstone Discovery, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is an award-winning litigation support firm that provides top-rated criminal & civil litigation support and consulting services in digital forensics, e-discovery, litigation, and trial support. Our experienced professionals and certified technical experts have a comprehensive understanding of technology, investigations, and the legal process. Cornerstone Discovery empowers law firms and corporations in and out of the courtroom and ensures every case is built on a solid foundation. For more information on Cornerstone Discovery, visit cornerstonediscovery.com.

