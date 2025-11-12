Cornerstone Financing Launches Prime HEI℠ Wholesale Program -- A Prime Alternative to Non-Traditional Home Equity Financing

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Financing, creator of CHEIFS® (Cornerstone Home Equity Insurance/Investment Funding Solutions), today announced the launch of Prime HEI℠, a new wholesale program enabling licensed mortgage brokers to offer homeowners access to home equity without debt, monthly payments, or interest.

CHEIFS® is Cornerstone's prime, non-debt home equity funding solution, originally built for financial advisors to help fund retirement, insurance, and investment strategies. Growing demand from the mortgage broker community led Cornerstone to expand distribution through Prime HEI — a channel-ready program built specifically for mortgage brokers looking to serve clients who want flexibility without leverage.

Unlike HELOCs, closed-end seconds, and reverse mortgages that carry monthly payment obligations or high upfront costs, CHEIFS provides a third option — a fractional equity investment that allows homeowners to convert a portion of their home's value to cash while retaining ownership and control.

"CHEIFS was designed as a planning solution for the mass-affluent market," said Dan Anderson, Co-CEO of Cornerstone Financing. "Mortgage professionals quickly recognized its strength as an alternative to borrowing — a way for clients to access liquidity without disturbing their current mortgage or taking on additional debt. Prime HEI brings that solution directly to the broker community in a compliant, structured way."

Initially rolling out in California, Arizona, and Colorado, Prime HEI empowers mortgage professionals to serve qualified, mass-affluent homeowners seeking liquidity while preserving both cash flow and ownership.

"Prime HEI fills a gap in today's non-traditional home equity financing environment," said Craig Corn, Co-CEO of Cornerstone Financing. "Brokers have been asking for a modern, prime HEI alternative to HELOCs and CES — especially for clients focused on preserving liquidity and optimizing long-term wealth. Our cost structure is lower than most HEI products in the market today, which gives brokers and their clients a meaningful advantage."

Approved brokers gain access to:

A digital submission and quoting portal via PrimeHEI.com

via PrimeHEI.com Dedicated support from Cornerstone's underwriting team

from Cornerstone's underwriting team Competitive broker compensation, paid directly by Cornerstone

Prime HEI represents the evolution of the CHEIFS platform — bringing a proven, lower-cost, non-debt HEI solution to mortgage professionals serving financially sophisticated homeowners.

About Cornerstone Financing

Cornerstone Financing empowers homeowners and financial advisors to convert home equity into financial success — without debt or monthly payments. Founded by Craig Corn and Dan Anderson, Cornerstone merges structured-finance discipline with insurance and wealth-planning innovation through its flagship product, CHEIFS®, now available to mortgage brokers via Prime HEI℠.

