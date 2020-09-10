Cornerstone Healthcare Group and Medline Partner to Enhance Post-Acute Supply Chain Strategy

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a partnership with Dallas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group, a leading provider of long-term acute care, behavioral health, senior living, home health and hospice. The new agreement will provide a portfolio of essential medical supplies and clinical solutions to the organization's locations across seven states, including Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

One of Cornerstone's top priorities is to standardize the products frontline staff use across the various states they operate in. During the first year of the agreement, Cornerstone is expected to convert a number of strategic categories in its product portfolio to Medline brand to help ensure all products are clinically equivalent, which would result in Medline brand products fulfilling about 40% of their overall supply needs. Additionally, Cornerstone Healthcare will have access to Medline's Post-Acute Solutions Program to help solve timely issues like addressing potential survey deficiencies and increasing price per day reimbursement for residents in their senior living, home health and hospice segments.

"It was important for us to find a partner who not only has proven successes in supply chain, but one that understands the post-acute market to help us standardize supplies, reduce SKUs and reduce costs. It was obvious during our selection process that Medline places a significant emphasis on understanding the long-term care space and caters their supply chain and clinical programs across all of our service lines," says Luis Martinez, Cornerstone Healthcare Group's vice president of supply chain.

Medline has a strong track record of helping customers achieve their clinical and financial goals and has served the post-acute sector for more than 20 years. As part of the partnership with Cornerstone, the company will also put forth dedicated internal resources to develop a standardized supply chain to continue helping Cornerstone grow their long-term acute care hospitals.

Meeting the growing needs of Cornerstone's long-term acute care business

With the increase of complex and prolonged illnesses, long-term acute care hospitals (LTACs), defined by an average length of stay of at least 25 days, account for more than 140,000 hospitalizations annually. That is why Cornerstone is focusing on its growth strategy around specialty hospitals that can provide high quality care for those who are ready to be discharged from a general acute care hospital, but require an additional extended period of intensive medical care before they are ready to return home.

"Cornerstone has a diverse set of business segments, so it is important that we work with them to build a program that meets their unique set of needs," says Meredith Farmer, vice president of national accounts, Medline post-acute sales. "Our goal is to create a unified approach across the organization's sites and care teams that will help them spend more time focused on direct patient care. By supporting and enhancing standardization efforts, it can positively impact their process standardization to deliver high quality care."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

