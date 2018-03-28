Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"This recognition is the result of an entire team that shares one mission: To make a positive difference in the lives of others," says Marc N. Laird, Chairman and CEO of Cornerstone Home Lending. "And that inspires us every day to do our best in serving our customers, supporting our team members, and giving back in our communities."

Willie French, Cornerstone's Senior Vice President of Human Resources, also credits a work-family focus for the company's continued growth. "Creating a happy, supportive workplace is one of our core convictions, and we truly value our 1,800 amazing team members. They're the reason we stand out and thrive among other lenders."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance stand out for thriving in a competitive marketplace. "Organizations like Cornerstone Home Lending set the bar for other Financial Services and Insurance companies, proving that if you invest in your people they will invest in you," says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE HOME LENDING, INC. (NMLS 2258)

Founded in 1988 in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Home Lending is a refreshingly unique home lender dedicated to serving others. With an emphasis on people over profits, Cornerstone is one of the largest independent mortgage companies in the country. Please visit HouseLoan.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work and the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 76,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Financial Services & Insurance. To learn more, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornerstone-home-lending-inc-named-the-11-best-workplace-in-the-country-in-financial-services--insurance-by-great-place-to-work-and-fortune-300621139.html

SOURCE Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.houseloan.com

