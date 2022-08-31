Cornerstone Home Lending Receives Regulatory Approvals to Complete The Roscoe State Bank Acquisition

Resulting Cornerstone Capital Bank to Hold More Than $380 Million in Capital

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Home Lending, one of the nation's premier independent residential mortgage companies, announced that it has received all bank regulatory approvals necessary to complete its planned acquisition of and merger with The Roscoe State Bank. Cornerstone Home Lending expects the transaction to close on or around October 1, 2022, subject to completion of the remaining customary closing conditions.

The merger results in the formation of Cornerstone Capital Bank, which will hold more than $380 million in consolidated capital and more than $1.5 billion in consolidated assets. Its formation creates the highest initially capitalized new bank in Texas history. The bank will operate in three business segments: mortgage lending and servicing, commercial and retail banking, and institutional banking.

"We are delighted to reach this key milestone and look forward to executing plans that will enhance our ability to serve customers and communities nationwide," said Marc Laird, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Cornerstone Home Lending. "Our experience as a technology innovator will create a category-defining experience that will expand our scope of services to customers, complement and diversify our business, and lower our cost of funds. Additionally, we plan to add seasoned commercial bankers to complement our existing team of mortgage lending professionals and offer more products and services to our customers."

Advisors

Otteson Shapiro LLP served as legal advisor to Cornerstone Home Lending, and Scott Almy served as its business advisor. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to The Roscoe State Bank in connection with the transaction, and Holland & Knight LLP served as its legal counsel.

About Cornerstone Home Lending (Company NMLS 2258)

Founded in 1988 in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone has assisted families with nearly 500,000 home financing transactions. Cornerstone's 1,800 team members are guided by a non-negotiable Mission, Vision and Convictions statement. Cornerstone is known for its commitment to closing mortgage loans on time; its caring, passionate, and experienced team members; a comprehensive array of innovative mortgage lending products and services; certified Great Place to Work® status; multiple Fortune® Best Workplaces™ awards; and recognition as a "Top Workplace" in multiple major markets. For more information, visit www.houseloan.com and www.cornerstonecapital.com.

About The Roscoe State Bank

Founded in 1906, The Roscoe State Bank is a respected community-based bank with three banking centers in Roscoe and Sweetwater in West Texas, and in Bastrop near Austin, Texas. The bank believes in service to others and convenience banking. Roscoe offers an array of products and services, including business checking, personal checking, internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, and telephone banking. For more information, visit www.rsb.bank.

For more information contact:

Adam Laird

President

713.623.9558

[email protected]

Cornerstone Home Lending

1177 West Loop South, Suite 700

Houston, Texas 77027

