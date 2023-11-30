CORNERSTONE HOME LENDING WELCOMES NEIL MERRITT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Home Lending, a division of Cornerstone Capital Bank ("Cornerstone"), is excited to announce that Neil Merritt has joined Cornerstone as its new Senior Vice President of Product Strategy & Development. In his role, Neil will identify and introduce innovative mortgage loan products and new loan investor opportunities, thereby enhancing the depth and breadth of Cornerstone's offerings to provide even greater value to clients, loan originators, and business partners.

Neil has built a distinguished 21-year career in the mortgage industry, which includes over a decade focused on loan product development and product strategies. Further, he has been responsible for the development and successful release of hundreds of new loan products, resulting in billions of additional loan sales volume for the loan originators he previously served.

Adam Laird, CEO of Cornerstone Home Lending, commented, "We constantly focus on investing in additional ways to support the growth of our loan originators and the success of our business partners. With his proven track record, Neil will be instrumental in propelling Cornerstone to a market-leading position in sourcing new investors and expanding our large portfolio of loan products. We look forward to supporting Neil's success and providing Cornerstone's sales teams with more opportunities to cater to the diverse needs of our clients."

Neil Merritt expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I'm drawn to Cornerstone for its outstanding culture, Mission, Vision, and Convictions. Over the past 35 years, Cornerstone has built a reputation of excellence in the market, and it's exciting to join a dynamic, multi-faceted financial services company with so many resources at its disposal. I look forward to creating additional investor relationships and mortgage loan products and services, all while supporting the continued success of Cornerstone's industry-leading loan originators."

About Cornerstone:

Created by Cornerstone Home Lending's acquisition of and merger with The Roscoe State Bank, Houston-based Cornerstone Capital Bank ("Cornerstone") has a combined operating history dating back to 1906, with mortgage banking, mortgage loan servicing, commercial banking, and institutional banking divisions. Its nationally recognized residential mortgage lending team, which continues to operate as Cornerstone Home Lending, has assisted families with more than 500,000 home financing loans since its inception in 1988. In addition to residential mortgage lending, Cornerstone Home Lending provides full-service, in-house mortgage loan servicing operations under the name Cornerstone Servicing, which combines a superior record of customer care with top-tier technologies. Cornerstone's 1,500 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Visit www.houseloan.com, www.cornerstonecapital.com, www.rsb.bank and www.cornerstoneservicing.com to learn more.

