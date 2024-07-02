Cornerstone Licensing Services Unveils Modernized Cornerstone Portal with Enhanced Speed, Security, and Usability

ATLANTA, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Licensing Services is thrilled to announce the launch of the new and improved Cornerstone Portal. This updated version is designed to provide a superior user experience with faster performance, stronger security, and a more user-friendly interface. Our clients can now manage their licensing needs more efficiently and securely.

Major Improvements and Enhancements

The new Cornerstone Portal is built to offer faster navigation, robust security measures, and an intuitive interface. These enhancements ensure that our clients can access the information they need quickly, protect their data, and enjoy a seamless user experience.

Key Features

The Cornerstone Portal's new features are designed to meet our clients' needs effectively:

Faster Performance and Navigation: The portal has been optimized to load faster, helping users complete their tasks more quickly and efficiently.

The portal has been optimized to load faster, helping users complete their tasks more quickly and efficiently. Improved Security Measures: Enhanced encryption and multi-factor authentication ensure that client data is protected from unauthorized access.

Enhanced encryption and multi-factor authentication ensure that client data is protected from unauthorized access. Streamlined Interface: The portal's new design is clean and easy to navigate, making it simple for users to find the information and tools they need.

The portal's new design is clean and easy to navigate, making it simple for users to find the information and tools they need. Real-Time Visibility: Users can now track the status of their applications and view their work history in real-time, allowing for better planning and decision-making.

Users can now track the status of their applications and view their work history in real-time, allowing for better planning and decision-making. Secure File Exchange: Clients can safely upload and share documents through the portal, knowing their data is secure.

Clients can safely upload and share documents through the portal, knowing their data is secure. Simplified Billing and Payment Management: The new portal makes it easier to view invoices, make payments, and manage financial transactions.

At Cornerstone Licensing Services, we are committed to providing the best licensing management solutions. The new Cornerstone Portal reflects our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We invite our clients to explore the enhanced portal and experience the benefits for themselves. For more information or to schedule a demo, please connect with us via our website.

About

Headquartered outside Atlanta, Ga., Cornerstone Licensing Services is a trusted industry leader in licensing. With over 25 years of experience, Cornerstone is committed to delivering unparalleled expertise, exceptional customer service, and innovative technology – delivering licensing done right, on time, every time.

Cornerstone Licensing Services – We free you from the burden of licensing

Media Contact:

John McKinney

[email protected]

