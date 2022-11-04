Cornerstone Media Group Announces Expansion of Ownership Team with Elevation of Three Senior Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Media Group (CMG), an industry leader in short and long form performance advertising, announce the expansion of their ownership team to include longtime Senior Directors Chad Olsen, Bill Howard, and Chris Larson. Founders Michael Clark and Donald Epstein remain an integral part of day-to-day operations and continue to serve as Managing Directors and Members of the Board of Directors.

"Cornerstone Media Group has been in business 28+-years, and we've continued to experience growth and increasing demand for our unique media buying services and expertise. Don and I have spent the years building our company culture which continues to this day to be our core strength. It was important to us that this culture continue, and we feel confident that our three senior directors will do that with ease," said Mike Clark, Managing Director.

Chris Larson, Senior Director of Finance and Operations said, "Bill, Chad and I are honored to help take the helm of the organization and continue the trajectory of growth and opportunity for our clients and team. The future of Cornerstone's culture is bright as we continue to help media/advertising partners navigate an ever-changing industry landscape. We look forward to many more years of helping clients with media needs."

Chad Olsen joined CMG in 2002 and has worked in a variety of positions within CMG, currently serving as the Senior Director for Short Form focused on Remnant Advertising, CMG's Unwired Network and New Business Development with Short Form Advertisers. Chad strives for mutually beneficial partnerships and helping both Media and Advertisers navigate the changing landscape using performance-based advertising. He is one of CMG's leading ambassadors to help media find solutions for filling the increasing amounts of remnant inventory and brainstorming with clients on ways performance and remnant rate-based media can be used to supplement their current media schedules.

Bill joined CMG in 2003 after working for Starz/Encore and Showtime Networks/Viacom in affiliate sales in New York. He is currently CMG's Senior Director of Performance and Managed Media, responsible for the managed media long form server business as well as long form and short form performance-based advertising. Bill works closely with both the media outlets and advertisers to develop win-win solutions. During his tenure, Bill has developed long-term strategic partnerships with television stations, broadcast groups, cable companies, and satellite providers, deploying the Cornerstone Server Technology to help partners eliminate workload, drive stronger AURs, and maximize revenues.

Chris Larson serves as CMG's Senior Director of Finance and Operations, partnering closely with CMG's Managing Directors and leadership team to ensure the company's operations are reliable and current. Chris also ensures CMG delivers responsible and timely reporting to all media and advertising partners. Chris takes a customer-centric approach to his role, working with the client service team to deliver on CMG's financial and operational objectives, while ensuring the company always has its partners' best interests in mind. Chris has been with CMG since 2006.

About Cornerstone Media Group

Cornerstone Media Group (CMG) specializes in performance-based advertising and has earned a reputation as one of the nation's leading media advertising companies. Founded in 1995, CMG develops strategic partnerships with media outlets and advertisers to create profitable outcomes for partners. The management team has extensive media and advertising backgrounds, utilizing data analytics and Cornerstone's proprietary software/technology to drive results for partners. CMG acts as an extension of their partner's sales, buying, and traffic departments, continually delivering top quality results and a consistent revenue stream: https://www.cornerstonemediagroup.com/.

