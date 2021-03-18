Cornerstone of Southern California Names Roxanne Bates as Director of Clinical Outreach

TUSTIN, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Substance abuse is not one person's problem alone— it impacts families, communities, and society as a whole. Recovery, too, does not happen in isolation. It involves coordination and cooperation by individuals, families, communities, and systems working toward a common goal.

Cornerstone of Southern California

This is why Cornerstone of Southern California is so excited to welcome Roxanne Bates to our team as Director of Clinical Outreach. Roxanne brings a comprehensive understanding of both the needs and challenges faced by individuals seeking addiction treatment. Roxanne's career experience provides her with many skills necessary to best position individuals and families for success in recovery. As a career veteran in healthcare, both in California and nationwide, Roxanne has deep ties to the behavioral health community. She joins us with blended expertise and managerial experience across both clinical and administrative functions. Roxanne has a proven track record working within systems to coordinate the critical care people need to begin their journey back to wellness and health.

Roxanne brings three decades of experience in the addiction treatment field, including Hazelden Betty Ford and Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. In addition to her extensive background overseeing clinical teams and coordinating care for individuals and families, Roxanne herself has 33 years of recovery. Her own growth story fuels her passion and empathy, only matched by her knowledge and expertise. Roxanne keeps her patient's mental health a top priority. She is a forceful advocate for the patient community. As an expert in crisis intervention, she has helped hundreds of individuals and families find the path to recovery.

A true Californian, Roxanne enjoys spending as much time as possible at the beach and outdoors, traveling, gardening, restoring furniture, and downtime with her friends and recovery family.

About Cornerstone of Southern California

Founded in 1984, Cornerstone of Southern California (cornerstonesocal.com) is one of the longest running, most comprehensive and effective addiction treatment centers in Southern California. Built upon its substance abuse continuum levels of care including Detox, Residential, Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs, Cornerstone has recently broadened these to include Mental Health services.

For more than 37 years, Cornerstone has advocated Equal Acceptance and Equal Opportunity in serving clients, loved ones and staff through our operations, communications, training, and presence in Orange County. We welcome all with open arms and hearts striving to go above and beyond to help those afflicted and affected survive, thrive, and create healthy lives in recovery.

Accredited by the Joint Commission and Licensed and Certified by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), Cornerstone is a leader in the treatment community in California and a strong voice for the recovery community.

Contacts:

Company Contact

Phil Kosanovich

949-296-4533

[email protected]

Media Contact

Joel Rusher

833-411-4736

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone of Southern California