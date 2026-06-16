Cornerstone Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Reinforcing Disciplined Stewardship and Long-Term Impact

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone) today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's progress across environmental responsibility, governance, and community engagement.

The report outlines how Cornerstone continues to integrate sustainability into operational reality through structured governance, responsible decision-making, and people-first execution, while supporting clients navigating increasingly complex mobility and workforce needs.

"This report reflects how we operate, not just what we believe," said Janelle Piatkowski, CEO & Founder, Cornerstone. "Sustainability at Cornerstone is grounded in accountability, partnership, and disciplined follow-through. We're focused on making decisions that are responsible today and resilient for what's next."

Key highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Achieved an EcoVadis Silver Rating, ranking in the top 15% of companies globally.

Submitted our inaugural UN Global Compact Communication on Progress (COP) report.

Reduced household goods shipments by 417,000 pounds—avoiding 66.1 metric tons of CO₂ and preserving more than 550 trees through our Discard & Donate program.

Reached 82% supplier engagement in our Supplier Sustainability Survey (a 16% increase), along with a 32% increase in suppliers rated by EcoVadis.

The report also underscores Cornerstone's approach to sustainability as a shared responsibility, embedded across teams and supported by clear governance structures, rather than a standalone initiative.

"Our progress is the result of people showing up, doing the work, and holding themselves to a high standard," added Janelle. "That's how trust is built, with our clients, our partners, and our communities, when it matters most."

Download Cornerstone's 2025 Sustainability Report here.

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone Relocation Group, a member of Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company dedicated to helping organizations and their employees navigate relocation with confidence. With a focus on exceptional service, innovative solutions, and personalized support, Cornerstone partners with clients worldwide to deliver seamless mobility experiences.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

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SOURCE Cornerstone Relocation Group