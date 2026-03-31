Cornerstone Relocation Group Named #1 Overall Relocation Management Company in 2026 HRO Baker's Dozen

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone) has been named the #1 Relocation Management Company overall in the 2026 HRO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings—the industry's most recognized benchmark based on verified client feedback.

In addition to the top overall ranking, Cornerstone earned:

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen #1 Overall Ranking

#1 in Quality of Service , the most heavily weighted category

, the most heavily weighted category Top 3 rankings across Breadth of Service and Size of Deal

This marks Cornerstone's 11th consecutive year ranked in the Baker's Dozen and reflects sustained, high-performance delivery across its global client base.

"While we're proud of the recognition, what matters most is what it represents," said Janelle Piatkowski, President & CEO of Cornerstone Relocation Group. "This is not a one-year result—it reflects consistent execution, strong client partnerships, and a disciplined operating model that delivers over time."

The Baker's Dozen rankings are based on feedback from verified corporate relocation buyers, with results weighted heavily toward service quality and long-term client experience.

Cornerstone's performance also stands out over time:

Best 3-year average ranking in Quality of Service across the industry

across the industry Consistent top-tier finishes in the category clients value most

in the category clients value most A continued upward trajectory culminating in the #1 overall ranking in 2026

As the relocation industry continues to evolve, Cornerstone remains focused on delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes—supported by strong operational discipline, experienced consultants, and transparent client engagement.

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone Relocation Group, a member of Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company dedicated to helping organizations and their employees navigate relocation with confidence. With a focus on exceptional service, innovative solutions, and personalized support, Cornerstone partners with clients worldwide to deliver seamless mobility experiences. For more information, visit www.crgglobal.com.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

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Cheryl Przychodni

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SOURCE Cornerstone Relocation Group