Cornerstone Relocation Group Welcomes John Zanni as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Growth

Respected global mobility executive joins Cornerstone to strengthen client relationships and accelerate strategic growth.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading provider of global mobility and relocation services, today announced that John Zanni has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Growth.

John Zanni, SVP, Enterprise Growth

In this role, Zanni will lead Cornerstone's sales organization, working closely with clients, industry partners, and the leadership team to strengthen strategic client relationships, expand business opportunities, and help accelerate Cornerstone's continued growth. He will report to Debra Frost, Senior Vice President, Global Services, while partnering closely across the executive leadership team.

Zanni brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in global mobility, with deep expertise in enterprise sales, strategic account development, and client relationship management. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Sales, where he helped lead North American sales strategy and built trusted relationships with many of the industry's leading organizations.

"John is one of the most respected leaders in our industry," said Janelle Piatkowski, President & CEO of Cornerstone Relocation Group. "His passion for serving clients, building trusted relationships, and developing high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our culture. As we continue investing in the future of Cornerstone, John's experience and leadership will help strengthen our client relationships and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

John's addition reflects Cornerstone's continued investment in exceptional leadership and its commitment to strengthening client partnerships while building for the future. As the company continues to evolve, Cornerstone remains focused on delivering personalized service, innovative solutions, and exceptional experiences for clients and their relocating employees around the world.

"What excites me most about joining Cornerstone is the opportunity to work alongside an incredibly talented team and build on a culture centered on exceptional client partnerships," said Zanni. "Cornerstone has earned a reputation for putting clients first, and I look forward to strengthening those relationships while helping Cornerstone continue to grow alongside our clients."





About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone Relocation Group, a member of Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company dedicated to helping organizations and their employees navigate relocation with confidence. With a focus on exceptional service, innovative solutions, and personalized support, Cornerstone partners with clients worldwide to deliver seamless mobility experiences.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Przychodni

908.580.9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Relocation Group