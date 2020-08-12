Cornerstone Releases New Report "Investing to Advance Racial Equity -- Version 2"

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone") today announced the publication of their new edition of Investing to Advance Racial Equity, which the firm first released in 2018. This new report updates and expands upon Cornerstone's previous work summarizing the state of income and wealth inequality among races and ethnicities in the U.S., and highlighting investment opportunities that help tackle that inequality.

The report updates key data on income and wealth, and access to housing, capital and education. It also provides an expanded section on actions investors can take, including new discussions of diversity in the asset management industry and renewed shareholder energy around both gender and racial equity since the growth of the MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements. The report's authors were pleased to find that the range of financially competitive investment opportunities has expanded in the past two years, broadening the possibilities for moving the needle on racial equity.

"There's been a wave of investor interest in how to thoughtfully consider pivotal social justice issues in how they choose to use their investment capital," said Katherine Pease, Chief Impact Strategist at Cornerstone. "People are realizing that so-called race- and gender- neutral policies, whether government, nonprofits or the private sector, are not enough to counter centuries of systemic discrimination. They're seeking creative solutions for entrenched, systemic challenges, and demanding more transparency and accountability from companies."

Erika Karp, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone, added, "It's encouraging to see this intensified level of urgency, this realization that every investment dollar can be used to foster positive change in the world without sacrificing financial interests. I'm proud that Cornerstone has played a leading role in the industry dialogue, and even more so that we have considered the diversity of the asset managers we approve for client portfolios since our inception." (Data regarding the diversity of managers on Cornerstone's platform is included in the report.)

About Cornerstone Capital Group

Cornerstone Capital Group seeks to align our clients' investments with the issues that matter most to them, without sacrificing financial performance. The firm works with families and individuals, foundations and endowments, multifamily offices and other registered investment advisors to develop and manage customized investment strategies to achieve bespoke financial and impact objectives. Cornerstone also offers a long-only global equity mutual fund, the Cornerstone Capital Access Impact Fund (CCIIX), designed to provide liquid access to global impact.

Contact:

Betsy Emerson

Cornerstone Capital Group

646-930-4257

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Group

