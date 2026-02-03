Cornerstone Relocation Group Appoints Mary Reilly as Vice President, Global Business Solutions

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading provider of global mobility and relocation services, announces the appointment of Mary Reilly as Vice President, Global Business Solutions.

In this role, Reilly will lead strategic growth initiatives and expand client partnerships while working closely with Sales, Operations, Consulting, and Client Services to deliver thoughtful, client-focused mobility solutions that support organizations and their relocating employees worldwide.

Mary Reilly, Vice President, Global Business Solutions

Reilly brings more than 25 years of global mobility leadership experience spanning enterprise sales, client strategy, and program development across relocation management companies and in-house corporate environments. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Business at Ineo, LLC. Her career also includes senior mobility leadership roles with Colgate-Palmolive, Westvaco, and Orion Mobility.

"Mary's depth of experience, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to client service make her an outstanding addition to Cornerstone," said Janelle Piatkowski, President and CEO. "She brings a thoughtful, client-centric perspective that aligns naturally with how we operate and supports our continued evolution."

Throughout her career, Reilly has built trusted client partnerships, driven sustainable revenue growth, and developed high-performing teams. Her strategic and consultative approach strengthens Cornerstone's ability to connect how organizations sell, serve, and support mobility programs in a way that reflects today's enterprise expectations.

"I'm excited to join Cornerstone at such an important point in its growth," said Reilly. "The company's strong reputation for service excellence and trusted client partnerships makes this a natural fit, and I look forward to supporting clients and their employees through high-quality mobility solutions."

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone Relocation Group, a member of Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company dedicated to helping organizations and their employees navigate relocation with confidence. With a focus on exceptional service, innovative solutions, and personalized support, Cornerstone partners with clients worldwide to deliver seamless mobility experiences. For more information, visit www.crgglobal.com.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

