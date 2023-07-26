Cornerstone Relocation Group Expands its Business Development Team

News provided by

Cornerstone Relocation Group

26 Jul, 2023, 08:53 ET

Dana Whitman, Vice President of Global Business Development at Cornerstone, will deliver innovative solutions that elevate the relocation experience for organizations with workforce mobility needs.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone) announces Dana Whitman, CRP, has joined as Vice President, Global Business Development. In this role, Dana will focus on providing innovative mobility solutions that enhance organizations' talent management programs and business strategies.

Today's competitive business climate is driving the need for mobility programs to be increasingly flexible in order to address business challenges with talent gaps, the employee experience and other strategic needs. For more than 30 years, organizations across the globe have trusted Cornerstone and its solutions portfolio of global relocation and consulting services to provide employee mobility solutions centered around high-quality service.

Dana will partner with our future clients to provide creative solutions and innovative options all while remaining dedicated to our high-touch customer experience philosophy. Before joining Cornerstone, Dana held various leadership roles in global business development within the mobility industry. In addition, he is a Board Member of both the New England Relocation Association and Philadelphia Area Relocation Council.

"When we partner with organizations on their talent management programs, Cornerstone is dedicated to creating and implementing solutions that deliver a tailored, high-touch experience to our clients' relocating employees," said Debra Frost-DeCaro, CRP, GMS-T, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Cornerstone. "We have helped many companies across the globe deliver competitive solutions in their talent management programs, and we are thrilled to have Dana join our global business development team and make a positive impact on our future growth."

About Cornerstone Relocation Group
Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible.

About Atlas World Group
Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

Media Contact:
Ryan Burger
908.580.9600
[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Relocation Group

