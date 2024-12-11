Cornerstone Relocation Group Joins United Nations Global Compact

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading global workforce relocation company, proudly announces it joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact — a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to act in support of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies in over 160 countries.

Janelle Piatkowski, President and CEO, Cornerstone Relocation Group noted, "We are proud to take these first steps in joining thousands of companies in the UN Global Compact, and further build our commitment to sustainable business practices. By working alongside like-minded organizations, we are taking shared responsibility for achieving lasting, positive impact for our local and global communities."

By integrating the UN Global Compact principles into its business strategy, Cornerstone seamlessly reinforces its commitment to ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and human rights. Participation in this initiative underscores Cornerstone's dedication to advancing sustainable development goals and fostering a culture of accountability within the organization. Collaboration with the UN Global Compact will enhance Cornerstone's efforts to create a positive impact on society and the environment, further solidifying its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

To learn more, visit Cornerstone's profile on the UN Global Compact website and their latest Sustainability Report.

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible. For more information, visit www.crgglobal.com.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

