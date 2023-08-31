Cornerstone Relocation Group Welcomes Strategic Engagement Leader

Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS, Vice President, Strategic Engagement, will be instrumental in Cornerstone's business development strategy to grow and innovate business partnerships.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading global workforce relocation company, announces Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS, has joined as its Vice President, Strategic Engagement. In this role, Denise will work closely with Cornerstone's leadership team on strategic engagement and business development efforts to grow the scale of its proven relocation management programs.

Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS, Vice President, Strategic Engagement

Organizations are still navigating a high degree of post-pandemic change in today's workforce, and talent mobility is a key contributor in exploring new avenues to build talent pipelines, implement growth strategies, and enhance employee experiences. As Vice President, Strategic Engagement, Denise will build on Cornerstone's leading position in the industry by focusing on its strategic business development, supplier partnerships, and relationships and value proposition in the market more broadly.

Before joining Cornerstone, Denise held strategic business development leadership roles within the mobility industry that included managing a diverse portfolio of domestic and international clients over the last 30 years.

"Denise is a talented leader with a proven history in building and growing relationships. She brings noteworthy leadership expertise to Cornerstone, and we are pleased she has joined our team," said Debra Frost-DeCaro, CRP, GMS-T, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Cornerstone. "Her appointment demonstrates our commitment to fueling our momentum in the industry and we look forward to her experience and skills driving our continued growth."

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

Contact:

Cheryl Przychodni

908.580.9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Relocation Group