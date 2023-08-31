Cornerstone Relocation Group Welcomes Strategic Engagement Leader

News provided by

Cornerstone Relocation Group

31 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS, Vice President, Strategic Engagement, will be instrumental in Cornerstone's business development strategy to grow and innovate business partnerships.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading global workforce relocation company, announces Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS, has joined as its Vice President, Strategic Engagement. In this role, Denise will work closely with Cornerstone's leadership team on strategic engagement and business development efforts to grow the scale of its proven relocation management programs.

Continue Reading
Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS, Vice President, Strategic Engagement
Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS, Vice President, Strategic Engagement

Organizations are still navigating a high degree of post-pandemic change in today's workforce, and talent mobility is a key contributor in exploring new avenues to build talent pipelines, implement growth strategies, and enhance employee experiences. As Vice President, Strategic Engagement, Denise will build on Cornerstone's leading position in the industry by focusing on its strategic business development, supplier partnerships, and relationships and value proposition in the market more broadly.

Before joining Cornerstone, Denise held strategic business development leadership roles within the mobility industry that included managing a diverse portfolio of domestic and international clients over the last 30 years.

"Denise is a talented leader with a proven history in building and growing relationships. She brings noteworthy leadership expertise to Cornerstone, and we are pleased she has joined our team," said Debra Frost-DeCaro, CRP, GMS-T, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Cornerstone. "Her appointment demonstrates our commitment to fueling our momentum in the industry and we look forward to her experience and skills driving our continued growth."

About Cornerstone Relocation Group
Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible.

About Atlas World Group
Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

Contact:
Cheryl Przychodni
908.580.9600
[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Relocation Group

Also from this source

Cornerstone Relocation Group Expands its Business Development Team

Cornerstone Relocation Group Attains Top Ranks in HRO Today Magazine's 2023 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.