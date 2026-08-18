Cornerstone Research Announces New Senior Vice President Promotions

The firm advanced its chief information officer, as well as multiple senior professionals with decades of experience in antitrust, finance, healthcare, consumer, and valuation matters.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, has promoted the following professionals to senior vice president: Vildan Altuglu, Yan Cao, Craig Little, Maria Salgado, Celeste C. Saravia, Frank Schneider, and Narayanan "Nari" Subramanian.

"A promotion to senior vice president recognizes years of sustained contribution and the confidence of colleagues, clients, and experts," said Bryan Ricchetti, Cornerstone's CEO. "Each of these professionals has given decades to Cornerstone. They have led client engagements, supported our experts, mentored generations of colleagues, and helped shape the firm itself. Congratulations to every one of them. Cornerstone is stronger for the careers they have built here."

More information on the firm's newly promoted senior vice presidents is below.

Vildan Altuglu coheads Cornerstone's consumer fraud and product liability practice. Dr. Altuglu applies economic analysis and marketing research techniques to matters involving product liability, product misrepresentation, false advertising, and antitrust allegations, as well as intellectual property and general business litigation. She has consulted on consumer class actions and consumer protection matters brought by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.

Yan Cao coheads Cornerstone's finance practices, specializing in financial markets and financial institutions. With twenty years of experience, Dr. Cao consults on securities, valuation, market microstructure, and risk management issues across equities, fixed income, commodities, derivatives, foreign exchange (FX), and digital assets. She leads class certification, loss causation, and damages analyses in securities, corporate transaction, and complex commercial litigation.

Craig Little is Cornerstone's chief information officer, leading the firm's information technology infrastructure and operations, including capital planning, security and compliance, enterprise systems development, communications, networking, and client support. Mr. Little brings nearly three decades of institutional knowledge to his role, overseeing the technology environment that supports Cornerstone's data-intensive analytical work.

Maria Salgado coheads Cornerstone's healthcare practice. Dr. Salgado has more than twenty years of consulting experience providing economic analysis in matters involving regulatory issues, antitrust, marketing, false advertising claims, and intellectual property, particularly in healthcare and the life sciences. She has addressed class certification, liability, and damages and has consulted on the competitive effects of mergers.

Celeste C. Saravia coheads Cornerstone's antitrust and competition practice. Dr. Saravia provides economic and statistical consulting, analysis, and expert testimony in complex business litigation. She addresses class certification, liability, and damages issues in antitrust matters alleging collusion, vertical restraints, and other anticompetitive behavior, as well as assessing the competitive effects of mergers.

Frank Schneider coheads Cornerstone's valuation, M&A, and bankruptcy practice. Dr. Schneider has nearly two decades of consulting experience on financial and economic issues involving valuation and M&A, securities, financial institutions, asset management, credit rating agencies, and white-collar litigation. He regularly consults on matters in which clients face major financial or reputational exposure.

Narayanan "Nari" Subramanian specializes in finance, including financial markets, instruments, and investments. Dr. Subramanian analyzes the pricing and trading of equities, bonds, currencies, and derivatives, as well as performance and risk management of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds. He also consults on class certification, loss causation, and damages issues in Rule 10b-5/Section 11 securities class actions.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research is at the forefront of economic and financial consulting, delivering the rigorous analytical solutions required to navigate complex disputes. The firm draws from an extensive network of prominent academic and industry experts to support each matter effectively. Pairing a deep understanding of economics and finance with a suite of industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, Cornerstone provides clients with a sophisticated, tailored approach. A reputation for innovation, precision, and excellence has defined Cornerstone since 1989. That momentum continues with over 1,000 professionals collaborating across nine offices in the US, UK, and EU. Learn more at https://www.cornerstone.com/.

SOURCE Cornerstone Research