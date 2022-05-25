Cornerstone Resource Network Provides New Talent Platform for Financial Industry Experts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors announced today the launch of Cornerstone Resource Network, a platform providing independent financial services leaders and subject matter experts with opportunities to participate in Cornerstone's established work to transform and modernize the financial services industry.

"We know there are many senior-level banking professionals and independent consultants who have spent a lifetime developing expertise across specific areas of value to banks," said Steve Williams, president of Cornerstone Advisors. "Cornerstone Resource Network gives these highly skilled individuals an avenue to work on professionally rewarding projects while helping Cornerstone clients improve performance and grow their businesses."

Williams said CRN was designed to make available to Cornerstone clients an expanded array of hand-picked specialists that can deliver expertise on short notice for their immediate business priorities. "This first-of-its-kind in the industry is a win-win situation for everyone involved," he said.

"We see great value in a focused talent platform of banking authorities," Williams declared. "Cornerstone will ensure quality by vetting these professionals' backgrounds and continually educating and developing this pool of like-minded individuals who can accept assignments that fit within their own work/life situation."

Specialty areas that Cornerstone is looking to attract for CRN include, but are not limited to, contract negotiation; mergers and acquisitions; system selection, conversion, and implementation; vendor performance management; delivery channels; payments; and core, digital and lending transformation.

"Over the past 20 years, Cornerstone has built an established reputation as a trusted advisor to hundreds of progressive financial institutions, and demand for the firm's expertise continues to grow," Williams stated. "Cornerstone Resource Network will bring greater efficiency to the matching of executives and specialists with opportunities to consistently deliver industry-leading proficiency and guidance to banks and credit unions."

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions and fintechs, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

