Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise

To deliver on this promise, Cornerstone will provide career counseling, career assessments, job placement, professional skills training, skills assessments, and assistance with alumni connections to school graduates—beyond their time enrolled at Cornerstone Schools. There is no limit on the number of times a student will be able to seek resources from the program.

The decision by Cornerstone to provide support for its students after graduation came after thoughtful evaluation of its mission to prepare students for life in the real world, and after reviewing national statistics regarding college graduation rates.

"While we know that Cornerstone students have a wonderful life ahead of them after graduation, we also know nationally that 45 percent of college freshman do not graduate from college," said Reid Gough, CEO of the Cornerstone Education Group, the management company for Cornerstone Schools. "For those Cornerstone graduates who decide to pursue a different path or have challenges finding employment, we are now there for them for life and are truly living up to our mission."

The Cornerstone For Life Promise is made possible through private donations, corporate sponsorships and grants. Additional funding is currently being sought to support the program as it continues to grow. Monies raised will support program development, technology, machinery and other equipment, transportation, labs, faculty, staff and administration.

"We look forward to developing new partnerships with corporations, organizations and individuals to help us deliver the Cornerstone For Life Promise to our graduates," said Gough. "This promise is unique to Cornerstone."

Parents and community members at large can learn more about the Cornerstone For Life Promise at an open house on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all Cornerstone Schools.

In addition to initiating the Cornerstone For Life Promise, Cornerstone launched five career pathway programs this past year: manufacturing, healthcare, technology, business and skilled trades. Before students graduate, they have an opportunity to earn career certifications and put the skills they have learned, and that the market values, into motion to support themselves and their families. Business partners supporting Cornerstone's Career Pathways Program include Beaumont Health, Deloitte, Ford Motor Company, Lear Corporation, Microsoft, Lawrence Technological University, University of Detroit Mercy, University of Michigan, Northwood University, Wayne County Community College and Wayne State University.

Cornerstone Schools is comprised of five charter schools: four K-8 schools and one high school. Over the next three years, Cornerstone Schools will grow to serve more than 5,000 students, strengthening its position as a leader in urban education and providing a solution to the educational crisis in Detroit.

For more information about the various Cornerstone Schools and the Cornerstone For Life Promise, visit CornerstonePromise.org.

