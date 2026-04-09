Cornerstone Capital Bank Launches Team Member Stock Ownership Program

New ESOP, 'Cornerstone Cares' program, and community service initiatives reinforce commitment to Team Members, Clients, Shareholders, and Communities

HOUSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank announced the launch of its first-ever Team Member Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), granting the company's team members, including team members in the company's joint venture mortgage partnerships with home builders and realty brokerages, a significant ownership stake in Cornerstone. This transformative initiative aligns team member success with Cornerstone's continued growth and long-term performance.

"Establishing our ESOP required years of planning and collaboration, and now we have achieved another historic milestone for Cornerstone and our team members across our family of companies," said Adam Laird, Vice Chairman of Cornerstone. "This initiative provides an additional reward for every team member's dedication, not just through the hard work reflected in their regular compensation, but also by granting our team members a significant ownership stake in the success they collectively help build."

"This ESOP embodies our longstanding belief that team members who are owners align with a higher purpose in their work, resulting in an exceptional level of caring service to our clients while producing substantial and sustainable financial results to our company. It's also a testament to one of our company convictions: We increase our generosity as our business grows," said Scott Almy, President and CEO of Cornerstone.

The ESOP is a qualified retirement plan through which an ESOP trust owns shares of Cornerstone's common stock. This structure allows team members to directly participate in Cornerstone's equity growth, providing a meaningful and supplemental reward for their contributions to Cornerstone's success.

Based on Cornerstone's longstanding commitment to take care of its team members, the company also established the Cornerstone Cares Fund, an internal relief fund that is supported by voluntary contributions from Cornerstone team members. The Cares Fund has distributed more than $1.3 million to help more than 500 Cornerstone team members deal with a personal financial crisis when they had no other resource to help them.

Additionally, Cornerstone now provides eligible team members a Volunteer Time Off (VTO) benefit, with up to 16 paid hours annually to participate in charitable causes in the communities Cornerstone serves. In the past year, Cornerstone's team members contributed approximately 2,800 volunteer hours across 500 community activities.

"The Cornerstone Cares Fund showcases the hearts of our caring team members, and I'm excited about the expansion of our community involvement by team members across Cornerstone as we deepen our connections in the communities we serve," said Almy.

"We're proud of how these three important initiatives are helping serve our team members and communities," said Laird. "As Cornerstone continues to grow, so will the impact of these initiatives under the guidance of Cornerstone's Mission: 'We honor God by using our talents to make a positive difference in the lives of our Team Members, Clients, Shareholders, Communities, and the People who provide services to us.'"

Want to be part of a team driven by purpose? Browse career openings at Cornerstone.

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Cornerstone Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, is a Texas-based financial services company that operates a community and business banking franchise alongside a premier national home lending, mortgage loan servicing, and home insurance platform dedicated to helping families, businesses, and communities thrive.

Guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement, Cornerstone operates 17 full-service banking locations across major Texas markets and more than 150 mortgage offices nationwide. The company has served nearly 700,000 customers through its family of brands, including Cornerstone Home Lending, Roscoe Bank, Peoples Bank, Cornerstone Servicing, and Cornerstone Insurance. Supported by more than 1,500 team members, Cornerstone is consistently recognized as a Fortune-certified Great Place to Work® and a Top Workplace across numerous markets.

Formed through the combination of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone brings more than a century of experience and in 2022 became the highest-capitalized new bank in Texas history. Learn more at CornerstoneCapital.com.

Cornerstone Contact:

Thu-Lynn "TL" Nguyen

Vice President of Brand Strategy & Marketing

(713) 353-7505

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Bank