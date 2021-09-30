Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Shawnee Recognized as 2021 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work

SHAWNEE, Okla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Shawnee ("Cornerstone)," a long-term acute care hospital, earned top recognition as a 2021 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work.

"We're honored our team members chose us as one of the best places to work in healthcare," said Kris Karns, CEO at Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Shawnee. "We believe in a value-driven culture of excellence focused on providing patients with quality outcomes. Our team members make these exceptional outcomes possible."

To qualify for this honor, team members at Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Shawnee participated in an extensive employee survey about their workplace experience, including feedback on opportunities for advancement.

"Our team is my second family," said Michalia Bristow, LPN. Bristow began her career at Cornerstone seven years ago as a technician. She has since advanced to an LPN. "I love collaborating with respiratory therapists as they wean patients from the ventilator. It's so inspiring to see patients regain their ability to speak and eat!"

2021 is the first year Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Shawnee earned this recognition.

"This year's winners have an easy tip to incorporate: show respect. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare.

About Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Shawnee

Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Shawnee is a specialty acute care hospital accredited by The Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ). This hospital is designed to bridge the continuum of care and provide intensive, specialized care for medically complex patients requiring extended treatment and recovery. This hospital provides a committed and knowledgeable clinical team in a setting conducive to healing. Their goal is to treat the immediate and long-term needs of the patients to help each patient reach the next level of well-being on their path to a full recovery.

For more information visit www.chghospitals.com

