Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products Announces Kevin Cook has Joined Their Team as Engineering Manager

CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, manufacturer of ResinDek industrial engineered flooring panels for industrial work platforms at warehouses and fulfillment centers, is proud to announce and welcome Kevin Cook to their team as Engineering Manager. In this role, Mr. Cook will be responsible for leading the engineering and estimating team, new product development and oversight for Cornerstone's internal testing laboratory.

Mr. Cook brings more than a decade of experience to Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products (CSWP) team as a Design Engineer and Project Manager. Prior to coming to CSWP, he was a Senior Engineer with Vanderlande Inc., where he worked on medium to large complex material handling projects. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio.

"I am truly looking forward to be a part of the of CSWP's team. When I first saw the internal testing laboratory and learned how the company goes to great lengths to solve flooring challenges for their customers, I knew instinctively that that this is where I am supposed to be. I am excited to contribute to the growth of CSWP and look forward to helping solve flooring issues for Warehouse Fulfillment Centers and other applications," stated Kevin Cook.

"Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him and I am confident he will utilize his design expertise, project management skills, and results driven leadership style to further the growth of Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products," said President Greg Doppler.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For nearly 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC (www.resindek.com) has been in the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today. For more information about ResinDek engineered flooring panels, contact 513.772.5560 or visit www.resindek.com.

