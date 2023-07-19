Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products Announces Leadership Transition with the Retirement of Founder and President Greg Doppler

VP of Sales Scott McGill Assumes President Role in July 2023

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 22 years of leadership at Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® (www.resindek.com), Founder and President Greg Doppler has announced plans to retire at the end of 2023. Doppler invented ResinDek® composite engineered wood flooring panels in 1994 and subsequently founded the company in 2001.

He will be succeeded by the Cornerstone's Vice President of Sales Scott McGill, who will assume the role of President in July 2023. Doppler will remain with the company through the end of the year as a Senior Advisor to support and facilitate the transition process.

Perpetual Quest for Innovation Hallmark of Doppler's Tenure

Prior to inventing the ResinDek flooring panel, Doppler initially put his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Cincinnati to work in the geotechnical engineering and construction field. He then moved into wholesale lumber sales. Combining his experience in both fields along with his desire to create innovative solutions, Doppler saw the potential to develop a superior flooring material for applications in the material handling industry: ResinDek.

Driven by a continuous improvement mindset, Doppler has been at the forefront of research and development in the field of composite engineered wood flooring panels. Under his leadership, the original ResinDek panels have been expanded to comprise a range of new and innovative surface finishes. The entire ResinDek line is engineered to withstand the rigors of a range of material handling traffic, including carts, pallet jacks, forklifts, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and automatic guided vehicles (AGVs).

Cornerstone became part of the UW Solutions family of advanced, durable surface coatings companies in 2004. Today, ResinDek has become the premier flooring choice for mezzanines, elevated platforms, and pick modules in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing operations throughout North America and beyond.

"Working under Greg has been a privilege for our team," said McGill. "In addition to his drive to always find ways to better serve our customers, Greg has fostered a corporate culture that emphasizes empowerment, teamwork, growth, and development of employees. He has set a high bar to follow, and I'm glad to have him stay on in an advisory role for the next few months during this transition."

McGill Instrumental to Cornerstone's Continued Growth

Shortly after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, McGill began his 18-year career at Cornerstone. He started in engineering and quickly rose through the ranks to the position of Engineering Manager, followed by Director of Engineering, then Director of Sales, prior to his most recent role as Vice President of Sales.

"Since becoming Vice President of Sales our business has continued to grow in new directions as Scott led our new business development efforts," said Doppler. "Under his leadership, sales of ResinDek have increased dramatically. Scott has also been instrumental in building relationships with robotics manufacturers, working closely with leading AMR and AGV suppliers to create new flooring solutions that meet the exacting needs of their products."

The promotion to President, continued Doppler, recognizes McGill's unique combination of technical expertise and results-driven leadership skills.

"Based on his track record of success and his ability to find creative solutions to our customers' unique flooring challenges, Scott is the perfect person to lead Cornerstone through the coming decades. Under his direction, I have no doubt that ResinDek will continue to be the preferred flooring solution for mezzanines, pick modules, and robotic applications," Doppler concluded.

