A Game-Changing Addition to the Starkville Community

STARKVILLE, Miss., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone certainly isn't a new name to Starkville residents, as hype has been buzzing around town for years. The official opening took place at the 124-acre park off Highway 25 on Friday, October 13.

Mayor Lynn Spruill, current and past aldermen, and other city leaders who worked tirelessly to bring the project across the finish line cut the ribbon in front of Cornerstone's Main Pavilion. More than 200 residents were in attendance for this monumental day in Starkville history.

Cornerstone Sports Complex Unveiled at Grand Opening Event Cornerstone Sports Complex Unveiled at Grand Opening Event

Mayor Spruill opened the ceremony under the main pavilion by greeting guests and paying tribute to the seed that planted the idea for Cornerstone years ago. She thanked the residents, city officials, and sponsors for backing the project over its lifetime. Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Doherty and Sports Facilities Companies Founder and CEO Jason Clement also spoke before the ribbon cutting. Doherty stressed the importance of working together towards this amazing accomplishment.

Clement expressed that even though SFC manages over 2,000 facilities. "This complex is special. There isn't another one like this, and it doesn't happen by accident," he said. "This complex is going to improve the … physical, spiritual, mental, and social health of Starkville, and it's going to contribute to the city's economic vitality."

Although the Cool Papa Bell Statue was not installed at this time as planned, Mayor Lynn Spruill joyfully stated, "This just means we can have another party like this one!"

After speeches and the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to enjoy food from sponsored caterers, Walk-Ons, Eat with Us Group, and Chick-Fil-A. Those in attendance could take a golf cart or walking tour of the facility and fields. Branded giveaways were provided to attendees, including cookies, cups, water bottles, fans, baseballs, and softballs.

"It could not have been a better start to see children playing on the playground, the smiles and enthusiasm from residents, and pride from our sponsors," said Erica Rivers, Marketing and Sponsorship Manager for Parks and Recreation and SFC. "What an incredible day. We are already enjoying serving our community."

About Cornerstone Sports Complex

Cornerstone Sports Complex is on a mission to revolutionize baseball and softball in Mississippi. Our state-of-the-art, 12-diamond facility offers premier amenities, southern hospitality, and unbeatable convenience close to historic MSU and Downtown Starkville. Our mission is to provide a premier destination for elite events while giving back to our Mississippi community by creating access for everyone who wants to play ball. From national tournaments to local teams, we prioritize helping everyone find their field of dreams.

Press Contact:

Erica Rivers

6623232294

https://sportsfacilities.com/

SOURCE Cornerstone Sports Complex